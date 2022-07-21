17-Year-Old, Who Is Reportedly Rapper Trina's Niece, Shot and Killed in Miami

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Rapper Trina attends Tune Chats - Honoring Trina on July 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 11: Rapper Trina attends Tune Chats - Honoring Trina on July 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams/Wireimage

A 17-year-old who is reportedly the niece of rapper Trina was fatally shot in Miami, Florida. Two others were injured in the incident.

On Wednesday at roughly 12:30 a.m., police were called to Northwest 13th Avenue and 62nd Street where a girl — later identified as Toni Chester by her relatives — had been fatally shot, per Miami's WSVN.

The Miami Police Department and medical examiner were reportedly at the scene where officers gathered around a black Mercedes that had been hit with multiple bullets. A window and the rear windshield were also broken, the outlet added. At the time police arrived, the vehicle was a mile north of where the shooting took place.

Authorities have not identified Chester as the fatal victim; however, her family has confirmed it is her, WSVN reports.

The Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per Miami's ABC affiliate Local 10, CBS Miami and NBC 6 South Florida, Chester — who was lovingly known as "Suga" — is the niece of rapper Trina. The Miami native has not publicly spoken out about the loss as of Wednesday evening; however, Bobby Lytes, who is Trina's cousin and Love & Hip Hop: Miami costar, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Authorities are still looking for any potential motive, and her relatives want to know why Chester was in the area since she didn't live nearby, WSVN reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

Family members told Local 10 that Chester was with her boyfriend, who was also reportedly shot. Her relatives also told CBS Miami that Chester was walking from a local corner store when shots were fired.

"The woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene was there visiting. She didn't live in that precise area," Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat told WSVN. "We don't know who was the intended target, but definitely, it was a very big scene, and we still are trying to work on getting more answers."

Fallat also said two men were shot and treated at Ryder Trauma Center. "They're stable at this point," she added. "They are being attended to. Our last update was that they're stable and they're in their mid-20s."

"We're still trying to piece the puzzle together, there's an additional scene that could be related," Fallat continued. "We're still trying to figure out how it fits in with our incident, so there's a lot of more questions than we have answers."

Family members said that Chester anticipated starting her senior year of high school.

"It's sad, I know her from when she was a kid," family friend Sparky Cunningham told WSVN, later adding of the shooter, who is still at large. "You know, it would be easier just to turn themselves in. It would be easier on they self. I got faith in the judicial system, they gonna get caught."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS and could receive a $5,000 reward, WSVN added.

Latest Stories

  • Man shot by LAPD was holding auto part, not gun, police say, as neighbors demand answers

    Police initially said the man had a "weapon" before retracting that statement, saying a metal latch actuator was recovered from the scene.

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.

  • California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows

    Video released by police shows Rob Marquise Adams was shot by an officer while he had his back turned on July 16. He was armed, police say.

  • Grieving mother attacks decision not to charge man who shot and killed her nine-year-old daughter

    ‘He knew what he was doing, and he knew he was going to kill intentionally whoever was in that vehicle’

  • 'Another fail by #DougFord': Ontario drivers face stiff fines for not renewing licence plates, despite lack of reminders

    While Ontario scrapped licence plate renewal stickers earlier this year, many people are learning the hard way that there’s still a fine for plates that haven’t been renewed.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he won't re-sign, likely to be traded

    Sportsnet's Eric Francis believes star Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk could be traded in the coming days as both sides sit far apart on a long-term deal.