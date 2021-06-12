17-year-old passenger dies in car crash in Drummondville, Que.

Provincial police set up a security perimeter at the scene of the crash in Drummondville, Que., and are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press - image credit)

A 17-year-old passenger has died after the car he was in crashed into a tree overnight on Friday, in Drummondville, Que.

The driver, also 17, was arrested. Provincial police say charges of dangerous and impaired driving could be brought forward.

Five people were aboard the vehicle when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on Grande-Allée Street.

They were all taken to hospital — the front seat passenger didn't survive. The lives of the other four people are not in danger.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) investigators were on site Saturday morning to determine exactly what caused the collision.