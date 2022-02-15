A 17-year-old Miami-Dade girl has been missing for 2 weeks. Can you help find her?

David J. Neal
Breana Thornton is 17 years old and hasn’t been seen since she left her West Miami-Dade home around 9 p.m. Jan. 31.

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help.

Breana stands five-foot-two, weighs about 165 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie, gray jogging pants and blue Crocs when she left her home in the 12200 block of Southwest 17th Lane.

Breana Thornton, 17.
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should contact Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons at 305-715-3300, Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the website.

