17-year-old fatally shot outside Lewisville restaurant, suspect arrested, police say

A 17-year-old died after being fatally shot outside a Lewisville fast food restaurant Wednesday, according to police.

Detectives were working a shooting at around 4:10 p.m. at a Raising Cane’s in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Just before 6 p.m., Lewisville police confirmed the teenager who was shot died at local hospital.

Police told Star-Telegram partner, WFAA-TV, that a juvenile shooting suspect fled from the scene and led officers on a brief chase into Carrollton. The suspect eventually stopped and was taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the victim is not being released as police wait to confirm family notification.