17-Year-Old Daughter of Sanitation Worker in Telangana Cracks JEE Against All Odds

A 17-year-old girl from Telangana has beaten all odds to secure a high rank in JEE 2020. Haritha Chennaiah, the daughter of a sanitation worker in Hyderabad, managed to achieve 1187th rank in the JEE (Advanced), becoming the first person from her family to have achieved such a feat.

Chennaiah, who is a student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, was felicitated for her feat by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) CEO Ajith Reddy on Friday. The school is one of 268 social welfare schools run by The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

The young girl thanked her school for the achievement as it had provided her not just with free education but also additional JEE free coaching to help her score better, The New Indian Express reported.

While Chennaiah herself was very happy with her result, her parents were beside themselves with joy and pride.

“My wife and I are uneducated, but we always knew that our daughter was good at studies. When her teachers called us to inform the JEE result, it took us some time to comprehend what she had achieved,” Chennaiah's

Human endurance and their capability to achieve whatever they set their mind on never fails to inspire others. And Chennaiah's story is not the only one to inspire this year. We have come across many accounts of people who have beaten odds and hardships to triumph and set examples. One such account is of a boy from Rajasthan who battled a rare brain infection and went to secure rank 35 in a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test.

On September 27, Parth Dwivedi took a day from the hospital, where he was battling against a rare brain disease to be able to attend the JEE-Advanced exam. On October 5, Monday morning he had a broad smile on his face, as he went on to secure 35 rank in the JEE-Advanced exam.