17-year-old charged in homicide on Halifax waterfront

Davelle Desmond, top left, is seen with two of his cousins. The 26-year-old's death on Aug. 6 has been ruled a homicide. (Kevin Desmond - image credit)

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond earlier this month.

Halifax police say on Aug. 6, around 9:40 p.m., they received a report of a disturbance on the Halifax waterfront in the 1500-block area of Lower Water Street.

Officers found Desmond, who was unresponsive, on the boardwalk. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner service ruled Desmond's death a homicide.

The suspect turned himself in at the police headquarters on Gottingen street on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face one count of manslaughter.

