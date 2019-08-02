17-year-old American Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarters

The Associated Press
Caty McNally of the U.S returns the ball to compatriot Cori Gauff during their girls singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

17-year-old American Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarters

Caty McNally of the U.S returns the ball to compatriot Cori Gauff during their girls singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

The 17-year-old beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn't won a main draw WTA match until this week.

The women's field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, fourth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei edged Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6); Zarina Diyas beat fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4; and Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On the men's side, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Tenth-seeded Benoit Paire knocked out fifth-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (3), 6-3. Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to set up a match against Nick Kyrgios, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Britain's Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-5.

---

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What to Read Next