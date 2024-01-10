17-Year-Old Boy, 2 Adults Charged In Connection with 4 Murders After Alleged Home Invasion: Police

Guadalupe Bonds and Billy Bonds were found dead with an unidentified third person, while a fourth person was found dead in a separate home

A 17-year-old is charged with four counts of murder after three people were killed after a burglary was reported and a fourth dead body was found inside a separate property, authorities say. Two adults were charged with accessory after the fact.

Police in Reedley, Calif., say that on Saturday, three people were found dead inside a residence after reports of a burglary. Two of the victims were identified as 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds and Billy Bonds, 81. The third victim found in the house has not yet been identified, police say.

Both Guadalupe and Billy lived in the residence where they were found, police say.

After executing several search warrants Tuesday, police say they arrested three individuals, then found a fourth dead body. There was no direct link between the fourth body and the other three found, police say while noting that evidence collected could provide further insight.

The three individuals arrested were a teen, 17, whose name has not been released, Brynn Curtis, 34, and Rafael Gonzalez, 21, Reedley police say. ABC30 reports that Curtis and Gonzalez are the teen boy’s mother and her boyfriend.

The fourth body has not yet been identified, but police say the person appears to be a White male in his 40s. It is unclear if this person was related to the burglary or if the suspects were known to any of the victims.

Police previously said they were searching for Guadalupe’s husband, Matthew Bonds, 43, who has been missing in the aftermath of the home invasion and was believed to be at risk.

It is not immediately clear if the teen, Curtis and Gonzalez have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money on behalf of the family of Guadalupe, who went by Kiki.

“Our family is very heartbroken,” the organizer wrote. “Any contributions and prayers will be greatly helpful and appreciated. Kiki was an angel on this Earth, a beautiful soul. She touched everyone's heart she came across.”



