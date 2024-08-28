17-year-old Barcelona midfielder tears ACL vs Rayo Vallecano

Injuries have been a big problem for FC Barcelona in recent seasons, and it is always apparent to see why. Last season, the Catalan giants visibly suffered due to the absence of several key players. However, it seems that those woes have followed Barcelona into this season as well.

Coupled with their financial restrictions and limitations, it was clear to see that injuries are the last thing that Barcelona need right now. That is especially true now that it is next to impossible for the club to even consider making signings to compensate for the injuries.

Unfortunately, the hits just keep on coming for Barcelona rather than taking a break. 17-year-old Marc Bernal, one of the club’s most promising youngsters, only went on to become the club’s latest injured player as he had to limp off against Rayo Vallecano near the final minutes and left Barça to fear the worst.

However, it also seems that the worst suspicions regarding his injury have now come true. According to the ever-reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bernal has indeed torn his ACL, and that in turn means that the player has suffered a long-term injury.

Romano further clarified that the player is expected to be out for at least a couple of months, while other sources point out that the player’s season now looks to be over with this injury. Irrespective of whichever report turns out to be more accurate, it is at least certain that the player will miss a great chunk of this season at the very least.

While Barcelona may have gotten the victory over Rayo Vallecano away from home, it is absolutely clear that the team is dealing with a great loss. Bernal has been one of the standout performers for Flick’s team and his injury comes at a very difficult point where the club may struggle to find an adequate replacement and his profile is not easy to find within La Masia either.