17-year-old arrested in connection with Bronx high school shooting that left teen dead

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested early Saturday in connection with the shooting outside of a New York City high school the previous day that left one teen dead and two others injured, police said.

The unidentified suspect was located Friday night, just hours after the incident outside the South Bronx Educational Campus, and was taken into custody following a brief standoff at his home, police said.

PHOTO: New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York. A teenage girl was killed and two other teens wounded in a shooting near a Bronx school. (NYPD via AP)

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was killed in the shooting and two other unidentified teens were wounded, police said.

A weapon believed to be a ghost gun, a weapon that is typically sold in parts online, was found nearby the suspect's home, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

