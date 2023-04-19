Best Mother's Day fitness gifts to give to moms who love to workout, run, lift and more

The best fitness gifts for Mother's Day for moms who love to run, lift, workout and more.

Mother's Day 2023 will be here before you know it (its on Sunday, May 14), meaning shopping for your mom (or the mother figures in your life) should be at the top of your to-do list. While flowers, chocolate and jewelry are all nice gifts, if she’s sporty or prioritizes her workouts, she’d probably prefer some new fitness gear. After all, where flowers wilt and chocolates disappear all too quickly, well-made fitness gifts can last for years.

With that in mind, we searched high and low for 17 best gifts for fitness moms. Whether she likes to go on walks around the neighborhood, workout at home or head to a studio to get her sweat on, you’ll find more than a few ideas worth considering this Mother's Day.

1. These lululemon shoes that won us over

Mother's Day gifts: lululemon blissfeel 2.0 shoes

The blissful 2.0 shoe from lululemon has just launched and luckily for fans of the athleisure brand ihas an incredible fit and feel. The tuned foam cushioning will wrap Mom's feet in comfort. It's an everyday neutral running shoe that comes in eight color options and sizes range from 5-12. Mom will look forward to wearing them whether she's going for a run or running to the grocery store.

$148 at Lululemon

2. A top-of-the-line smartwatch

Mother's Day gifts for fitness moms: Apple Watch

There’s something so satisfying about tracking your workouts and activity as a whole. The Series 8 Apple Watch allows you to do all that and more via its 41mm or 45mm touchscreen face. Available in black, red, silver gold or light beige, your mom will never want to take it off.

$359 at Amazon

3. A comfortable sports bra

Mother's Day gifts for fitness moms: Sports bra

Get Mom this Nike Women's Swoosh Band Sports Bra that encourages all-day comfort. The Dri-FIT technology delivers a smooth, body-hugging feel and wicks away sweat for dry, comfortable wear. This bra also has stretch material that promotes better movement in every direction.

$23 at Nike

4. lululemon x Madhappy collection

The best Mother's day gifts for fitness moms.

Gift mom this lululemon x Madhappy Cates T-Shirt for Mother's Day this year. The soft and quick-drying fabric is great for moms on the move. The relaxed and cropped fit will look great with jeans, shorts or leggings. She'll also support a great cause: Madhappy is a fashion and lifestyle brand that focuses on creating conversation around mental health.

$58 at lululemon

5. A Blue Apron meal kit

Mother's Day gifts for fitness moms: Blue Apron

Help Mom plan out her meals with a Blue Apron weekly meal kit. Choose between options like chef's favorites, veggies or family-friendly meal options. She'll get well-balanced meals the way she wants to.

From $58 at Blue Apron

6. For the hiking mom

The best Mother's day gifts for fitness moms.

If mom is an avid hiker or wants to explore the idea, gift her these Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes. The midsole offers long-lasting cushioning on rocky surfaces, while the mesh upper with seamless overlays provides a comfortable, sock-like fit. They run from size 6 to 15. These shoes also come in 8 color combinations like lilac, orange and magenta or coral and fusion white.

$160 at Adidas (Save $40)

7. A pickle ball set that she will love using

The best gifts for fitness moms on Mother's Day.

This portable, lightweight Pickle Ball Set will easily become Mom's favorite activity. The easy snap-together metal frame gets you ready to play in minutes. We love this set for its great quality and including everything you need. Mom can grab you or a few of her friends and spend a Sunday afternoon playing pickle ball.

$230 at Amazon

8. A pair of cult-favorite pocket leggings

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Salutation Stash Pocket Tight.

It’s no secret that women love pockets. Unfortunately, many workout pants come without them. Thankfully, Athleta came to the rescue with their fan-favorite Salutation Stash Pocket Tight. Made with deep pockets on each side, these sweat-wicking yoga leggings, which are sold in 10 colors, are a great option for any mom who likes to keep their essentials on them at all times.

$109 at Athleta

9. A pair of trendy ankle and wrist weights

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Bala Bangles.

Bala Bangles are a favorite among celebrities, influencers and everyday fitness folks alike. The trendy weights can be worn on ankles or wrists, and can be tailored by removing individual blocks. The light weights, which work especially well to elevate low-impact barre workouts and neighborhood walks, come in 1- and 2-pound options, as well as 11 colors.

From $52 at Amazon

10. A streamlined workout mirror

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: The Mirror.

Busy lifestyles can make it difficult to find time to work out. However, for fitness-loving moms, that won’t do. To help ensure they always have access to a gym space, consider gifting them one of the most popular workout mirrors on the market: the Mirror. Equipped with live and pre-recorded classes, virtual training programs and heart rate data, this streamlined, wall-mounted gym is an absolute game-changer. Priced at under $2,000, this Mother’s Day gift is undoubtedly expensive but to give the gift of endorphins throughout the day is priceless, don’t you think?

From $795 at Lululemon

11. A few pairs of the best socks ever

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Bombas socks.

What’s a good pair of sneakers without equally as cozy socks? In our eyes, nothing quite compares to Bombas. This 6-pack will introduce the mom in your life to the comfortable, foot-hugging, arch-supporting nature of the cult-favorite cotton socks—and it will give back to those in need because for every Bombas purchase made, socks are donated.

$74 at Bombas

12. A set of top-rated suspension training accessories

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Suspension Trainer Bundle.

TRX suspension trainers are a favorite among fitness professionals because they offer full-body benefits with minimal impact. This TRRx bundle comes with a TRX GO rope for suspension training, indoor and outdoor anchors, a mesh carrying bag and a 30-day free trial to the TRX training club app. (If you want to amp up your TRX gift, consider adding the TRX Bandit Kit to your cart, as well. Unlike most band bundles, it comes with ergonomic handles that can be transferred between bands to make working out with them more comfortable than ever.)

$140 at Amazon

13. A compact compression massager

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Theragun Mini.

As beneficial as stretching and foam rolling are for muscles before and after a workout, they’re not always the most comfortable practices. That’s where compression massagers come in. These high-speed massagers dig deep into muscles to relieve tension and promote fitness and recovery. Although compact, this specific Theragun is particularly beneficial because it delivers between 1,750 and 2,400 percussions per minute, and it’s small enough to throw in a gym bag or carry-on.

$143 at Amazon

14. A water bottle unlike any other

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: water bottle.

One of our favorite water bottles of all time, the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle will change how the mama in your life hydrates. The bottle has a push-button and additional handle clutch that keeps the lid secure and spill-proof. When popped open, the bottle reveals a double-sip mouthpiece that can be used as a straw or an open spout. So whether she likes to sip or chug, this bottle delivers.

$32 at Amazon

15. A pair of sustainable sneakers

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Tree Dasher 2.

Many workouts require comfortable, supportive shoes and the Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2 are just that. Sold in five colors, these sneakers, considered carbon neutral, are sustainably made with a eucalyptus tree fiber upper, sugarcane-based midsole and certified natural rubber sole.

$135 at Allbirds

16. A calorie-counting jump rope

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: jump rope.

Does the mom in your life love to jump rope? Take their cardio workout to a new level by gifting them this calorie-counting jump rope. Sold in six colors, this rope features an LED screen to time jump rope workouts, enter your weight and calculate your calories based off of both. What’s more, the rope length can be adjusted, so she’ll be able to tailor it to her height.

$16 at Amazon

17. A fan-favorite at-home boxing gym

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Fight Camp Personal.

Help her jab and cross it out without leaving her house. The Fight Camp Personal is the at-home version of the popular studio class and comes with a freestanding bag, boxing gloves, punch trackers, quick wraps and a bag ring. (FYI: If the hefty price tag deters you, know that financing is available.)

From $99 at FightCamp

18. A truly unbeatable gym bag

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: Luka Duffel.

The perfect in-flight personal item doubles as the best gym bag. The popular Calpak Luka Duffel, which comes in nine colors, might look different from the largest bag but it can fit so much more than meets the eye. Designed with a trolly strap, front pocket, multiple interior pockets and hidden shoe storage, the structured bag is perfect for taking to the gym, as well as on your next vacation. (Truly, it’s so good that I’ve bought it in two colors.)

$128 at Calpak

19. A journal to reflect on a healthy lifestyle

Mother’s Day gifts for fitness moms: wellness journal.

Part of living a healthy lifestyle is being in tune with not only your physical activity but your mind, too. As such, a Wellness Journal from Papier is a particularly thoughtful gift for fitness moms. This journal comes in dozens of prints and features daily spreads that offer space to outline key priorities, meals, exercise, water intake, gratitude and more. Plus, it’s undated, so she won’t have to stress out if she misses a day.

$35 at Papier

20. For the yogi mommy: lululemon Reversible Mat

Best fitness gifts for moms: lululemon yoga mat

If Mom has been working on her fitness at home, then she'll definitely appreciate a thick yoga mat to do vinyasa with ease. The Mat 5mm from lululemon is the best yoga mat we've ever tested. Not only does it come in so many pretty patterns, it's reversible and its no-slip grip and plushness makes it ideal for a variety of workouts like Pilates and HIIT.

$98 at lululemon

