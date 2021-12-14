31 Unique Gifts That Your Difficult Mom Didn’t Know She Needed

Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our moms: “What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?” And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mo-om! Why are you so difficult to shop for? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wish list at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collecting dust in a basement cabinet or stashed, still shrink-wrapped, in a dresser drawer. When it comes to the hard-to-crack giftees in your life, we will happily rise to the challenge — and the holidays are one of our qualifying Olympian events.



Using our vast knowledge of the present-scape, we put on our “ungiftable” hats and combed the internet for unique, inventive and useful holiday-ready tokens that have your impossible-to-shop-for mom’s name written all over them. Whether it’s an ultra-soft set of cotton pajamas, a candle reminiscent of her favorite plant, a top-rated reading pillow, or a mighty comfy clog, there’s a crowd-pleasing present ahead that will pass muster with your tough mother.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Bathing Culture Gourmet Bather Set

You’ll find a handful of kits, gift sets, and bundles on this list because even a difficult giftee is bound to like something (if not everything) thrown into the mix. This soothing kit comes with best-selling organic Mind & Body Wash soap, a cozy hand-loomed towel, and other accessories that take bath time to a whole new level.



Shop Bathing Culture



Bathing Culture Gourmet Bather Set, $, available at Bathing Culture

Horti Forest Alchemy Candle

Horti’s signature “plandles” (plant-inspired candles) are painstakingly mixed with a blend of essential oils for a luxurious scent that comes in a ready-to-repurpose terracotta pot.



Shop Horti



Horti Forest Alchemy, $, available at Horti

Third Love The Cotton Cashmere Set



— PAID —



Mom's trusty sweatsuit gets a serious upgrade with super-soft cotton cashmere.



Shop loungewear at Third Love



ThirdLove The Cotton Cashmere Set, $, available at ThirdLove

Cee Cee’s Closet Woven Tray

In addition to the headscarves and apparel that Cee Cee’s Closet creates in collaboration with tailors in Nigeria, the brand also boasts an impressive assortment of colorful and lifestyle goods, including selection of one-of-a-kind storage trays handmade by Ghanian weavers. Good luck deciding which one your mom will like the most! (Hint: they’re all pretty amazing.)



Cee Cee’s Closet is a Black-owned business selected as part of Black+, an initiative by VICE Media Group and The National Urban League to support Black entrepreneurs with free marketing and mentorship opportunities.



Cee Cee's Closet Yemoja Woven Tray, $, available at Cee Cee's Closet

GreenPan Nonstick Single Egg Pan



She’ll delight at whipping up solo ’fasts in this cheerful lil’ nonstick. Even better, the mineral-based ceramic coating on this sunny skillet is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium.



Shop GreenPan at Amazon



GreenPan Nonstick Yellow Egg Pan, $, available at Amazon

Ansel Table Lamp



You and you mom may not agree about much, but you will definitely be on the same page about the universal appeal of this Instagram-ready bedside lamp.



Shop Urban Outfitters



Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie Minka Textured Pot

Whether or not she’s a mother of the plant variety, your mom will appreciate the rough-hewn, earthy finish of these multi-sized vessels.



Shop Anthropologie





Anthropologie Minka Textured Pot, $, available at Anthropologie

Aerosoles Fury Clog



The woman loves comfort and she loves clogs — so these stylish clompers from a beloved comfort-footwear brand feel tailor-made for her.



Shop Aerosoles



Aerosoles Fury Clog, $, available at Aerosoles

EKOBO Reusable Coffee Cup

It’s hard to hate something so simple, chic, and useful like Ekobo’s ethically-sourced bamboo fiber and 100% food-grade resin to-go cup. One reviewer received it for her birthday and said, “it works perfectly for [her] morning coffee.”



Shop Goodee



EKOBO Reusable Coffee Cup Stone, $, available at Goodee

Fredericks and Mae Chopping Block

God knows what organisms lurks on the surface of your mom’s ancient plastic cutting board — she deserves a fresh upgrade in the form of this speckled red chopping surface.



Shop Coming Soon



Fredericks and Mae Chopping Block, $, available at Coming Soon

MUSICOZY 3D Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones

The person who is everything to everyone has met their gifting match: a multipurpose eye mask-slash-Bluetooth headset for listening to tunes while drifting off in total darkness.



Shop Amazon



MUSICOZY 3D Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones, $, available at Amazon

Gantri Cantilever Table Light

Here's a bright idea: the gift of better desktop feng shui AND better desktop light. This delightful, 360-degree ambient light is designed by independent creators and crafted using 3D-printing technology and plant-based materials.



Shop Gantri



Gantri Weight Table Light, $, available at Gantri

Mindfulness Coloring Book by Catty Press

Your harried mom will appreciate a gift that lets her unwind with a meditative, creative activity that she doesn’t need to think too hard about.



Shop Amazon



Catty Press Mindfulness Coloring Book, $, available at Amazon

Hoka Women's Bondi X

Add some oomph to her daily jogs with an universally beloved, ultra-comfortable sneaker from a woman-led brand.



Shop Hoka



Hoka Women's Bondi X, $, available at Hoka

Our Place Tabletop Set

Your practical mama hasn’t updated her dishware since her wedding day, and while she insists that her kitchen is just fine, a sleek new set of table essentials is sure put a smile on her face.



Shop Our Place



Our Place Tabletop Set, $, available at Our Place

Masterclass

During your childhood, her Twin Peaks obsession knew no bounds, and the 2017 redux was, for her, the highlight of the millennium. She will love going deep on the art of filmmaking with this Masterclass from David Lynch.



Shop Masterclass



Masterclass Teaches Creativity and Film, $, available at MasterClass

A Metal Story Pebble Stacking Ring



When in doubt, keep it simple. This mixed-metal ring adorned with delicate gold beads will quietly complement her stack without causing too much clamor.



Shop A Metal Story at Etsy



AMetalStory Silver and Gold Pebble Stacking Ring, $, available at Etsy

ModernPotteryShop Espresso Cup Handpainted

This cheerful little espresso cup will blend in nicely with her existing coffee-accessories collection.



Shop ModernPotteryShop



ModernPotteryShop Espresso Cup Hand Painted, $, available at Etsy

Free People Scarves



Your mom favors a more tailored look when it comes to fashion — and that includes her accessories. She’ll love the bulk-free silhouette of this fleece-y tube scarf — available in color to suit a minimalist or maximalist mom.



Shop Free People



FP Movement | Free People Close To You Tube Scarf, $, available at Free People

Tony’s Chocolonely Nine Bar Variety Pack

Skip the Whitman’s Sampler and opt for an eye-catching assortment of chocolate bars from this design-forward sweets brand. Even better than the curb appeal of a Tony’s treat is the company’s commitment working with cacao farms that don’t rely on slave labor.



Shop Tony’s Chocolonely on Amazon



Tony's Chocolonely Nine Bar Variety Pack, $, available at Amazon

Everlane Lantern Bag

She’s the original toter of the “mom” bag — only now she wants to know where your chic, streamlined carryalls are coming from. Introduce her to the world of minimal baggage with the gift of Everlane’s fuss-free, recycled-cotton tote — it’s equipped with five pockets for all of her emergency mom stuff.



Shop accessories at Everlane



Everlane The Lantern Bag, $, available at Everlane

Terrain Prayer Plant

Not only is she your mom — she’s also a top-notch plant mom, and is always happy to take another moment of greenery under her wing. This hardy prayer plant is classic choice for her ever-evolving collection.



Shop houseplants and succulents at Terrain



Terrain Prayer Plant, $, available at Terrain

Margaux Cotton-Cashmere Sock



The gift of foot coverings need not be a snooze-fest — especially when the sock in question is rendered in a luxe, super-soft fabric blend and a cheerful mustard hue.



Shop Margaux



Margaux The Sock, $, available at Margaux

Cuddledown Down Wedge Pillow



This beloved bedding brand originated in Maine — where residents are known experts at staving off the cold — and their USA-made down comforters quickly achieved legendary status. Your mom will definitely appreciate the oddly-shaped but undeniably useful wedge pillow, which makes reading and laptopping in bed all the more ergonomic and comfy.



Shop Cuddledown



Cuddledown 95/5 Feather/Down Wedge Pillow (Large), $, available at Cuddledown

Lake Pima Short-Long Set

No one rocks matching pajamas like your mom, and Lake’s ultra-soft Pima cotton iteration will definitely pass muster in her tightly edited rotation.



Shop LAKE



LAKE Pima Short-Long Set in Agate, $, available at LAKE

Cranach Multitool Pen

Growing up, it was your mom who fixed things around the house. Show her that you cherish her DIY influence with this highly handy stocking stuffer.



Shop Amazon







‎CRANACH Multitool Pen Construction Tool, $, available at Amazon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized 1/2 Zip Hoodie

Nab your mom one of these top-rated, best-selling half-zip pullovers before they sell out for good — if the reviews and general online fervor surrounding this beloved Lululemon style are any indication, then this perfect layering piece won’t stick around for long.



Shop Lululemon



Lululemon Scuba Oversized 1/2 Zip Hoodie, $, available at Lululemon

Stacy Michelson Mushroom Print



This hand-drawn illustration is both groovy and informative (also two words you’d use to describe your mom). If ’shrooms aren’t your mother’s speed, illustrator Stacy Michelson has a host of original prints that make cheerful infographics out of culinary staples like salt, mole, and Sriracha.



Shop Stacy Michelson on Etsy



Stacy Michelson Mushrooms Art Print, $, available at Etsy

Brooklinen Turkish Cotton Waffle Robe



If you haven’t already gifted your mom one of Brooklinen’s top-rated Turkish cotton robes, the time is now.



Shop Brooklinen



Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $, available at Brooklinen

Nustad Family Ranch Freshly Harvested Dried Lavender Bundle

Bouquet of roses? Sorry, not for your alterna-mom — while she’ll tell you that the classic floral arrangement is lovely, she’s more into the foraged vibe. Gift her with an un-precious, heavenly-scented a bundle of dried lavender that’s much more her speed.



Shop Nustad Family Ranch on Amazon Handmade



Nustad Family Ranch Freshly Harvested Dried Lavender Bundle, $, available at Amazon

Tracksmith Harrier Merino Long-Sleeve

For the mom who swears by daily exercise — and can kind of kick your ass on the track, although she is kind enough to keep pace with you when you do go running together — this super-high performing, sweat-wicking merino wool layer is the ultimate in active luxury.



Shop Tracksmith



Tracksmith Harrier Long Sleeve, $, available at Tracksmith

Crock'd Pottery Kit



This DIY pottery kit boats plenty of curb appeal, but the packaging is (literally) just the tip of the iceberg — it includes clay, tools, an inspiration booklet and instructions for air-drying your finished ceramics perfection. Even better, it’s meant for a duo so that your mom can get creative with her bestie, her partner, or you.



Shop Crock'd



crockd Crockd Pottery Kit, $, available at Crockd

The Bashful Baker DIY Scone Baking Kit



While we hope you’re going to be seeing your mom IRL on May 9th, some distance may be keeping you separated — that’s where this top-rated DIY scone-baking kit comes in. You can send it to her if she’s far-flung this year — or, just nab it to bake together in person as a Mother’s Day activity.



Shop The Bashful Baker on Etsy



The Bashful Baker DIY Scone Baking Kit, $, available at Etsy

LSA International Canopy Trio Vase

Some more Mom-worthy Goodee goodies are these distinctive decorative vases. Each piece is mouthblown from 100% recycled glass and is perfect for holding tiny flowers, herbs, and whatever she’d like to put on display in a beautiful way.



Shop Goodee



LSA International Canopy Trio Vase Set, $, available at Goodee

Lunya Organic Pima Cotton Dress

This much-nicer-than-it-needs-to-be sleep tunic is a major upgrade from the oversized Garfield tee that your mom has been rocking since the 90s. It’s made from super-breathable, GOTS-certified organic Pima cotton, for a luxe wardrobe staple that’s sure to please your picky mom.



Lunya Organic Pima Dress, $, available at Lunya

Nadaam Ultra Fine Cashmere T-Shirt



It took Nadaam years to develop their signature ultra, ultra-fine knit — and it clocks in at a fraction of the traditional retail cost, thanks to a unique supply chain that connects the brand directly with Mongolian goatherds. The super-soft staple is a splurge, but one your mom definitely deserves. The best part? It’s available in an inclusive size range of XXS through 3X.



Shop Nadaam



Naadam Ultra Fine Cashmere T-Shirt, $, available at Naadam

Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore Set of Three Nesting Bowls

You’re obsessed with everything in the actress-turned-lifestyle mogul’s collection of kitchen and cookware — we bet your mom will be, too. The fact that this useful and very pretty set of nesting bowls came from Walmart will warm her bargain-hunting heart, too.



Shop Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore at Walmart



Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Set of Three Nesting Bowls, $, available at Walmart

Vihannesmaa Tarhuri Oven Mitt



Are her cabinets filled with stained, charred polyester heat-proof gloves that have been kicking around since you were in short pants? Upgrade her stash of kitchen essentials with this vintage-inspired oven mitt from Marimekko — one of our most favorite mom-approved brands.



Shop Marimekko at Nordstrom



Marimekko Vihannesmaa Tarhuri Oven Mitt, $, available at Nordstrom

Casablanca Market Morccan Harissa



GlobeIn is one of our favorite resources for thoughtful gifting — the e-tailer sources artisan products from all around the world, and offers both a-la-carte shopping and monthly subscription boxes containing the best of their global, handmade finds. We know your mom will love integrating this smoky, spicy harissa into all of her meals — and you probably won’t mind finding this in the pantry the next time you pay your ’rents a visit.



Shop GlobeIn



Casablanca Market Moroccan Harissa, $, available at GlobeIn

Mother’s Shea Rose Body Butter



A top-rated moisturizer in her favorite scent is a perfect — and, at $10, perfectly affordable — way to gift some self-care.



Shop Mother’s Shea at Target



Mother’s Shea Rose Body Butter, $, available at Target

Anthropologie Concha Capiz Lantern

For your mom, only the most rare tchotchkes are allowed to live on the hallowed grounds of the living room mantle or curio cabinet — and we daresay that these restrained-yet-charming capiz lanterns might make the cut.



Shop gifts at Anthropologie



Anthropologie Concha Capiz Lantern, $, available at Anthropologie

Dona Chai Tea & Turmeric Concentrate



Your mom has always been tea-curious, and has been known to enjoy many a steaming mug of wellness elixirs over the years. This set of concentrates will bring some new flavors to her 4 PM snack break or after-dinner brew.



Shop pantry gifts at Food52



Dona Chai Tea & Turmeric Concentrate, $, available at Food52

Mox Muscle Roller with CBD



And, for her post-workout recovery, your mom will definitely appreciate Mox’s CBD-infused pain serum, endorsed by Kohl’s reviewer Pete: “I was a little skeptical buying the Muscle Roller but my foot pain is terrible and how many Advil can a person take? The product has a lot of CBD in it and an herbal mixture that smells great and feels cooling. But the best part is that it works! It's like it turns the pain off. A truly great product. Worth every penny.”



Shop Mox at Kohl’s



Mox Muscle Roller + CBD, $, available at Kohl's

Sudara Anju Long Robe

Not only is this Orgeon-based brand responsible for some distinctly mom-approved loungewear — they also employ women in India who are at high risk for sex-trafficking due to a lack of education and resources, and support this population through their Sudara Freedom Fund non-profit. Mom will appreciate this picture-pretty robe and the social-good aspect of the gift.



Shop Sudara



Sudara Anju Long Robe, $, available at Sudara

St. John Milano Knit Mask



Sure, your mom has all the handmade cotton face masks that a gal could need — but does she have a super-luxe, ultra-chic face covering from this throwback luxury knitwear brand? Treat her to some PPE that she can wear on the most special occasions.



Shop face coverings at St. John



St. John Milano Knit Mask, $, available at St. John

Fulton Insoles



Sure, padding for the inside of your shoe isn’t the most glamorous gift — but for years, your mom has sworn by drugstore-bought insoles to ease her foot pain. Why not treat her to a high-end, sustainably made pair that she’d never buy for herself? Fulton’s spine-aligning insoles are sustainably made from cactus leather, natural latex, and cork, and offer the gift of engineered arch support every day.



Shop Fulton



Fulton Classic Insoles, $, available at Fulton

Urban Outfitters Brass Bag Clips



Add this charming little gewgaw to a goody bag of useful little trinkets for your mom this year — it will brighten up her pantry in an unexpected way.



Shop home goods at Urban Outfitters



Urban Outfitters Brass Bag Clip, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Olivia Wendel Cheetahs Blanket

Every couch in your mom’s house boasts one of these woven cotton blankets — but has she ever seen a print like one of Olivia Wendel’s organic illustrated cheetahs?



Shop gifts at Free People



Olivia Wendel Cheetahs Blanket, $, available at Free People

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Your Mom Will Love These Gift-Worthy Plants

Subscription Boxes That Mom Will Look Forward To

The 26 Best Online Shops For Ordering Sweet Treats