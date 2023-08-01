17 Inspiring Outdoor Bar Ideas for 2023

Your new favorite watering hole is right in your own backyard.

Design by Ellen Kavanaugh and Madison Way for Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors, Photo by Brantley Photography

Designing a dream backyard can mean many different things to different people. For some, it involves a pickleball court in a custom colorway; for others, it’s a resort-worthy lap pool—and the luxe lounge chairs to go along with it. If your idea of bliss is ponying up to the bar for a favorite cocktail (or mocktail) and a bit of good conversation with loved ones, then these outdoor bar ideas are about to rock your world—and your backyard.

Trust us: The idea of an outdoor bar isn’t actually as unachievable as it seems. As it turns out, you don’t need a lot of space—or a huge budget—to pull off a personalized watering hole with all your favorites on tap. Below, we’re rounding up 17 designer-approved ideas meant to inspire you to create the perfect spot for intimate date nights, alfresco happy hours, and more. From standalone structures that feel like an escape to space-saving hacks that make the most of minimal square footage, these stunning designs will have you toasting to the good life in no time.

Related: Follow These 5 Simple Steps to Stock The Best-Ever Bar Cart

Make it Mini

Design by Brooks & Falotico Photo by Jane Beiles Photography

If you only have a slim space to work with on your deck or patio, focus on an outdoor bar design that doesn’t protrude much from the exterior of your home. In this space designed by Connecticut-based architecture firm Brooks & Falotico, a narrow concrete bartop and industrial stools provide a comfortable yet unobtrusive spot for sipping and socializing.

Embrace a Place

Design by Ellen Kavanaugh and Madison Way for Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors Photo by Brantley Photography

To really achieve a transportive environment, embrace the ethos of a vacation-worthy destination within your design scheme. Here, the design team behind Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors took their cues from the home’s Sea Island, Georgia location when crafting this al fresco bar, allowing the playful teal cabinetry and shimmering zellige tiles to embody a beachy atmosphere.

Create a Standalone Space

Design by Michelle Berwick Design Photo by Larry Arnal

Sometimes, the act of physically leaving your home—even if it’s only to walk 100 yards into your backyard—can do wonders for your relaxation. To make the outdoor bar at this Georgian Bay cottage feel like a true destination, designer Michelle Berwick relied on a standalone structure, outfitted with a bartop, roof overhang, and plenty of room inside for mixing up cocktails.

Story continues

Include Charming Momentos

Design by Kristin Paton Interiors, Photo by Read McKendree

Outdoor bars should encourage play and fun—and their design should feel the same way. Instead of sticking to the status quo with your accessorizing, look at your backyard watering hole as a place to flex your creative freedom. When it came to outfitting the bar of this storied historical home, designer Kristin Paton looked to the surrounding island of Nantucket for inspiration, resulting in several charming additions, like the custom carved quarterboard that reads “O Captain! My Captain!”

Add Ambiance With Lighting

Photo and Design by Jannine Alexander for Moxie and Mint

Visit any bar and you’re sure to notice that much of their ambiance can be credited to the right lighting. To ensure your space looks good day and night, make sure to add in a few different sources of light to create the right vibe. At her home, creator Jannine Alexander combined overhead sconces with charming bistro lights for an outdoor bar that looks just as good when the sun goes down.

Pick a Pretty Tile

Design by Brooke Wagner Design, Photo by Ryan Garvin, Architecture by Bill Guidero, Build by RDM General Contractors

When designing an outdoor bar, you want something that will grab attention and hold its own against the backdrop of your backyard and the exterior of your home. One sure-fire way to achieve this balance? Playful tile. At this Newport Beach home, designer Brooke Wagner turned to a graphic cement tile to bring energy and attention to the L-shaped bar.

Hang a Neon Sign

Design and Photo by Kate E. Richards for @drinkingwithchickens

What do all the best bars have in common? An Insta-worthy neon sign, of course! Treat yourself to a buzz of a different kind with a custom neon creation that nods to your design scheme or incorporates a playful pun. For the cocktail zone in her backyard, creator and author Kate E. Richards hung a tongue-in-cheek “Bawk Tail Hour” sign as a tribute to her many chickens (and love for cocktails, of course).

Make the Most of a Small Space

Design by Jess Bunge Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp, Styling by Emily Bowser

Let’s face it: Not everyone has an expansive backyard to create an outdoor bar in. And that’s ok! As this design by Jess Bunge proves, you don’t need more than a few feet of empty wall space to create a charming cocktail locale. Instead of opting for a standup bar (which would monopolize much of the available space on her patio), Jess hung a floating shelf, which she then outfitted with all sorts of bar supplies like mixers, cocktail glasses, and more.

Bottle a Playful Attitude

Design and Photo by Kara Whitten for @kailochic

If a more is more (is more) attitude brings you joy, make sure to carry that same ethos to your backyard bar by way of pattern, color, and texture. In this space designed by creator Kara Whitten, a graphic combination of geometric floor tiles and a mid-century modern-inspired breeze block bar team with a fluorescent color palette for a cocktail zone that brings the funk.

Give It a Curve

Design by Brooke Wagner Design, Photo by Ryan Garvin

When it comes to designing your outdoor bar, there’s no need to feel beholden to commonly seen layouts like an L-shaped bartop. Instead of sticking with the status quo at this California abode, designer Brooke Wagner opted for a curved countertop, which brings visual interest to the space and allows for more free-flowing movement on the rooftop deck.

Mimic Your Exterior

Design by Blackband Design, Photo by Ryan Garvin

If your goal is an outdoor bar space that seamlessly blends in with the rest of your home, it’s a good idea to have the overall design mimic some of the lines, finishes, or features seen on the rest of your exterior. Here, the team behind Blackband Design echoed the various different types of siding and black metal finishes seen on the rest of the home on the outdoor bar for a space that compliments the curb appeal.

Encourage Mixing and Mingling

Design by Breeze Giannasio, Photo by Meghan Bob Photography

For an outdoor bar that becomes everyone's favorite spot to hang, focus as much attention on the layout as you do the finishes. The right arrangement of seating and ample floor space will go a long way toward promoting mixing and mingling among guests. Here, designer Breeze Giannasio created an intimate seating area with durable teak furniture while also ensuring that the nearby bar boasted plenty of room for those looking to stand and sip.

Add An Awning

Design by Ghislaine ViÃ±as, Photo by Garrett Rowland

Some design choices exist at the intersection of form and function, making them a no-brainer when it comes to including them in your home. One such feature? A durable awning. When added to an outdoor bar—as seen here in a Montauk beach house designed by Ghislaine Viñas—it can level up the charm factor and make the space more enjoyable for mid-afternoon cocktails under the glaring summer sun.

Opt for Chic Bar Stools

Photo by Raquel Langworthy for Christina Kim Interior Design

To play the part of a legit outdoor bar, you have to look the part—and that includes incorporating some aptly-named bar stools. The good news? Contrary to what their rickety, beer-stained predecessors may have led you to believe, bar stools can actually be very stylish. Case in point: The island-inspired beauties designer Christina Kim worked into her playful cabana project, which provide an elegant place to perch (and an aesthetic element to stare at when not in use).

Choose Weather-Resistant Materials

Photo by Sue Stubbs for Adam Robinson Design

At the end of the day, your outdoor bar is just that—an outdoor bar. When designing your drinking destination, you’re going to want to opt for materials that can withstand anything Mother Nature throws at them, including wind, rain, excessive sun, and more. This outdoor bar by Adam Robinson Design relies on durable details—like concrete countertops—to craft a space that will look good for years to come.

Maximize Indoor-Outdoor Flow

Photo by David Duncan Livingston for Heather Hilliard Design

For an entertaining space that can be used 365 days a year, look for ways to unite your outdoor bar design with your indoor environment. This ingenious zone by Heather Hilliard Design focuses on maximizing the flow between the kitchen and the neighboring backyard with the help of retractable windows that open to reveal an expansive two-way countertop.

Include a Few Creature Comforts

Photo by Laura Steffan for Hattie Sparks Interiors

When it comes down to it, the best outdoor bar design is one that you are going to use (and love!) every single day. Consider what typically draws you to a bar out in the “wild” and bring some of those same elements into your at-home escape. If you love nothing more than sitting down with a cold pint and watching the game, you should absolutely include a (weather-grade!) television in your outdoor bar. As designer Hattie Sparks proves here, even a flatscreen can be chic when surrounded by the right finishes.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.