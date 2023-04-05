17 gorgeous tablecloths that are perfect for spring

It’s no secret that spring is the season made to throw open your windows, shake out your rugs and sweep away the dust that has accumulated while you hunkered down and braved your way through winter. But the freshness of spring doesn’t need to start or end with blooming flowers and cleaner sheets because spring tablecloths are a quick and easy way to refresh your home for the season.

There’s a style for every taste and a fit for every table, but with so many options it can easily make shopping feel overwhelming.

Here are 17 spring tablecloths you can shop right now.

1. Jucfhy Solid Plaid Jacquard Spring Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Solid Plaid Jacquard Spring Tablecloth from Jucfhy

One of the highest rated spring tablecloths on Amazon, the Jucfhy Solid Plaid Jacquard Spring Tablecloth has over 10,000 ratings that land it at a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars. This gorgeous turquoise color is available in plaid, and made from spill-proof polyester. It comes in seven different sizes.

Numerous reviewers were impressed with the quality fabric, which means that this tablecloth can brighten your home for years to come.

$13 at Amazon

2. Linenlux Stylish Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Stylish Tablecloth from Linenlux

An Amazon reviewer favorite with over 4,000 reviews that bring it to an overall 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Linenlux Stylish Tablecloth in Wheat is a subdued spring refresher. Showcasing a unique embroidered design that welcomes a classic spring touch to any home, each cloth is created using a colorfast high-quality cotton linen and polyester blend that contains no harsh chemicals.

Buyers love that this spring tablecloth is easy to clean, wrinkle free and durable, and you’ll love that they are available in four different sizes.

$24 at Amazon

3. Benson Mills Indoor Outdoor Spillproof Fabric Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Indoor Outdoor Spillproof Fabric Tablecloth from Benson Mills

April showers bring May flowers, and the Benson Mills Indoor Outdoor Spillproof Fabric Tablecloth displays a splash of traditional spring beauty straight to your table. Making over 2,000 Amazon reviewers happy and ranking in at an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, this tablecloth is available in eleven sizes including rectangular, round and oval, plus some even feature an umbrella hole.

So, if you’re ready to get outdoors, this spring tablecloth is ready to get outdoors with you. However, if indoors is where you plan to be, the best part about this spring tablecloth is that it is made from 100 percent treated polyester that will protect your table from spills, ensuring that your spring cleaning list doesn’t get any longer.

$22 at Amazon

4. Anthropologie’s Ellen Merchant Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Ellen Merchant Tablecloth from Anthropologie

Anthropologie is known for its whimsical designs and bright colors, and this Ellen Merchant Tablecloth is no exception to those qualifications, offering beautiful floral prints and patterns that will have all of your guests asking where you bought it. Coming in at under $100, this spring tablecloth from Anthropologie is made from cotton and comes in one size: 77 inches by 58 inches. It's ideal for using in spring, but you can easily set the table with it when dining al fresco this summer.

$98 at Anthropologie

5. Newbridge Simone Easter Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Simone Easter Tablecloth from Newbridge

Draped in bright spring colors, the vibrancy of the Simone Easter Tablecloth is so uplifting that you’ll want to keep it out long after the Easter season has passed. A Walmart best-seller, this flannel-backed and spill-proof vinyl tablecloth, was designed to protect your table.

Super easy to clean with just a bit of soap and water, it can be used both indoors and out. Plus, like many of the options in this list, it’s available in seven different sizes for a custom fit.

$19 at Walmart

6. Celebrate Together Spring Vinyl Daisy Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Vinyl Daisy Tablecloth from Celebrate Together Spring

Sweet little daisy’s designed to complement mild spring air, the Celebrate Together Spring Vinyl Daisy Tablecloth from Kohl’s is beyond adorable and is sure to make your table standout from the rest.

Crafted from vinyl, this spot clean-only tablecloth is simple in both design and style without spending a lot. Available in three different sizes, you’ll want to order this before everyone else does!

$9 at Kohl's

7. West Elm's Soil to Studio Shama Block-Printed Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Soil to Studio Shama Block-Printed Tablecloth from West Elm

This blue and yellow option from West Elm is one of the chicest spring tablecloths out there. The block print pattern was done by hand and made in India. The 60-inch by 110-inch cotton tablecloth can be cleaned in the washer on a cold cycle and dried on medium heat. It's ideal for using indoors or out, and will definitely elevate the look of your next spring tablescape, as well as when you transition into warmer weather this summer.

$140 at West Elm

8. Wewoch Decorative Red Floral Print Lace Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Decorative Red Floral Print from Wewoch

With a Victorian look to it, the Wewoch Decorative Red Floral Print Lace Tablecloth is your go-to choice if you prefer vintage, antiqued, decor. Made from 100 percent polyester, this milk-yellow, lace trimmed spring tablecloth is spill-proof and wrinkle-resistant, meaning that even though it has an older appeal, it functions with all the new technology.

Available in seven different sizes, this tablecloth is highly rated with over 5,000 Amazon reviewers appreciating that it’s easy to clean, durable and stain-resistant landing it at 4.6 out of 5 stars.

$22 at Amazon

9. Pottery Barn’s Garden Embroidered Cotton Table Throw

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Garden Embroidered Cotton Table Throw from Pottery Barn

Responsibly sourced and made, the only thing better about the Garden Embroidered Cotton Table Throw is the fact that it’s part of the Better Cotton Initiative. We also love the incredible embroidered detail. The queen of spring tablecloths, this table throw is a statement piece with vibrancy and delicacy displayed across its surface.

This spring tablecloth is machine washable and can be tossed in the dryer for easy cleaning after your Easter feast.

$90 at Pottery Barn

10. Floral Polyester Tablecloth by Bungalow Rose

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Floral Polyester Tablecloth from Bungalow Rose

Traditional spring colors used to create a unique and eye-catching design, the Floral Polyester Tablecloth by Bungalow Rose could swing in many different décor directions, from encompassing a farmhouse style to completing a bohemian motif. Luxury woven polyester that utilizes a three-thread rolled edge for durability, this lightweight tablecloth is available in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Starting at $25

11. Linenlux Rustic Rectangular Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Rustic Rectangular Tablecloth from Linenlux

Spring perfection with a rustic twist, the Linenlux Rustic Rectangular Tablecloth is laden with beautiful pastel colors and completed with tassels. Created using a high-quality cotton linen and polyester blend, it does require a gentle cleaning with a nice air-dry finish, but is colorfast and truly is a farmhouse lover’s dream.

This spring tablecloth is available in four sizes and is an Amazon reviewer favorite known for its excellent quality.

$20 at Amazon

12. Gwaldus Floral Polyester Tablecloth by Bungalow Rose

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Gwaldus Floral Polyester Tablecloth from Bungalow Rose

A Wayfair shopper favorite that garners an overall 4.5 out of 5 star reviews, the Gwaldus Floral Polyester Tablecloth by Bungalow Rose will appeal to spring tablecloth shoppers who appreciate floral designs in muted tones that showcase elegant perfection. This tablecloth is made from 100 percent polyester and available in multiple sizes.

$24 at Wayfair

13. Lushvida Easter Flower Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Easter Flower Tablecloth from Lushvida

Bold, bright, and screaming “spring” in all the best ways, the Lushvida Easter Flower Tablecloth is a fresh sight for winter-weary eyes. Delicately woven from a polyester compound blend, this spring tablecloth has over 1,000 Amazon reviewers commenting on the material’s silky feel and the vibrant color pattern.

You can toss this safely in the washer for an easy clean and even use your iron to smooth out any wrinkles before or after use. However, it can’t be placed in the dryer, so make sure to air dry it so that it lasts a number of years to come.

$16 at Amazon

14. Lemon Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Lemon Printed Tablecloth from Diva En Camino

Lemons are a wildly popular decorating trend right now and if they don’t scream “fresh, clean, spring,” then I don’t know what does, which is why you will absolutely love the Lemon Printed Tablecloth by Diva En Camino.

Bright yellow lemons on a crisp gray background, this tablecloth is 100 percent polyester and promises to be chemical-smell free. The waterproof material can stand up to spills, and it can be cleaned in the washer and dryer after use. Reviewers claim that it’s so lovely, you’ll want to use it all year long.

$17 at Amazon

15. Wewoch Decorative Camellia Floral Print Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: theDecorative Camellia Floral Print Tablecloth from Wewoch

With a sweet and tender style, the beautiful Wewoch Decorative Camellia Floral Print Tablecloth offers a touch of femininity against a mint green background and a gorgeous pink-lace border.

Part of the popular Wewoch line, this machine washable, indoor and outdoor, waterproof tablecloth is absolutely perfect to welcome in spring and will stay to look just right all through summer as well. Sitting at 4.7 out of 5 stars, this tablecloth is available in five different sizes.

$23 at Amazon

16. Serena & Lily’s Gingham Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Gingham Tablecloth from Serena & Lily

There's nothing quite like a classic gingham print to kick off spring in style, making this option from Serena & Lily perfect to set the table with. It comes in five colors and three different sizes, offering plenty of variety for tables of any shape and size.

This classic spring tablecloth keeps things modern with clean lines and adorable tassels around the far-end edges. This is a great option to take your table from spring to summer, helping you get plenty of use out of it this year.

$118 at Serena & Lily

17. H&M Patterned Tablecloth

17 gorgeous tablecloths for spring: the Patterned Tablecloth and 2-pack Patterned Napkins from H&M

H&M's patterned tablecloth is a fun way to set the mood for Easter, with a printed white circle design that mimics eggs. The mustard yellow and light beige background of the tablecloth is a great nod to the sunny spring days ahead, without bring too bright or overpowering for your next meal. It's made from 90 percent cotton and 10 percent linen, offering a soft and easy-to-clean dining experience. There are even matching napkins you can buy to really spruce things up.

$40 at H&M

