17 Gift Ideas For Dads, Boyfriends And Other Men In Your Life That Aren’t Wallets Or Socks

Georgia Lockstone
·6 min read
I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he definitely doesn't need any more socks!
I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he definitely doesn't need any more socks!

I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he definitely doesn't need any more socks!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Anyone else find shopping for men so hard, that they end up endlessly trawling through online gift guides in search of some inspiration? Well — I guess the fact that you’re reading this means the answer is probably yes.

But you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that in this selection, you’ll find no sophisticated sets of whisky stones or leather wallets embossed with gold initials, as well as zero crass toilet humour books or toolkits. Because — contrary to popular belief — not every man has to be either a slick and suave gentleman or a DIY-enthusiast.

Whether you’re dealing with a dad who loves his tech gadgets, a grandad who’s quite the skilled cook, or a fashionable partner in need of some new outfits, you can be sure that this list will contain thoughtful gifts the men in your life will actually want to receive this Christmas.

Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station
Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Amazon

Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Tech accessories and gadgets are always a win with my Dad, so I’m definitely going to get him this nifty 3-in-1 wireless charging station. He can use it to charge his phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, and will love that he’ll have less cables to deal with.

£37.99 from Amazon

Give him the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego
Give him the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego

Amazon

Give him the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego

Definitely not just for kids, Lego sets are becoming more and more popular with adults after a screen-free way to spend their evenings. This one comes with 584 pieces, and will leave you with an impressive model of The Mandalorian’s helmet to display on a shelf, once built.

£46.99 from Amazon

Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic
Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic

Amazon

Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic

Boasting top notes of birch leaf, and base notes of amarelo wood and musk, it’s safe to say that this scent will please any man who’s into a seductive and woody scent. Plus, it’s also kind of a gift for you — because there’s nothing more attractive than your significant other smelling good.

£46 from Amazon

Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan
Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan

Our Place

Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan

Any culinary kings will love this nifty pan that's been designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware. It can be used for frying, steaming, sauteing, braising, searing and more. It also comes in loads of fabulous colours, and has been discounted by £35 in the end of year sale.

£90 (was £125) from Our Place

Let him enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine
Let him enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine

Amazon

Let him enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine

For the man in your life who loves coffee, there’s truly no better gift than a Nespresso machine. This bestselling one is compatible with over 30 different Nespresso pods, can make four different sizes of drink, and is super quick and easy to operate.

£127 from Amazon

Pick up a personalised bar of his favourite festive chocolate
Pick up a personalised bar of his favourite festive chocolate

Prezzybox

Pick up a personalised bar of his favourite festive chocolate

If you’re after some chocolate to include as a stocking filler, then why not go for an extra special option? This special bar of Toblerone comes in festive packaging, and can be personalised to include the recipient’s name in the iconic red logo font.

£12.99 from Prezzybox

Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl
Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl

Amazon

Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl

Fans of Nirvana or the Foo Fighters will undoubtedly enjoy hearing from Dave Grohl himself about his journey to becoming such a beloved and respected figure in the international music industry. Truthful and funny, it’s no surprise this autobiography quickly became a bestseller.

£9 from Amazon

Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens
Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens

Amazon

Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens

With their genuine leather finish, and cosy cashmere lining, these gloves will make a welcome addition to the winter wardrobe of any stylish man. And best of all, he’ll still be able to use his phone while wearing them.

£19.99 from Amazon

Buy a green-fingered guy this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool
Buy a green-fingered guy this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool

Amazon

Buy a green-fingered guy this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool

Tending to the garden can be tough on your back and knees, so this seat will be much appreciated by any man who’ll likely spend the early spring planting new bulbs in his borders. It can be used as both a kneeler and a seat, folds up easily, and even comes with a set of three handy tools.

£27.99 from Amazon

Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars
Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars

Mejuri

Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars

Made from the same kind of forged carbon used to manufacture sports cars, and a sterling silver lining that’s corrosion-resistant and hypoallergenic, this sleek band will make the perfect jewellery gift for any modern man.

£128 from Mejuri

Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver
Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver

Amazon

Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver

Definitely more of a gift for your partner than your parent, this electric groin hair trimmer is going down a storm with men on Amazon. It’s waterproof and cordless, and has advanced SkinSafe Technology to ensure he’ll always get a shave that’s close — yet comfortable.

£70 from Amazon

Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones
Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones

UGG

Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones

With their easy slip-on shape, and super cosy and soft wool lining, these iconic UGG slippers make the perfect house shoe for any man who values comfort. They come in six different colours, and go up to a UK size 17.

£85 from UGG

Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug
Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug

Amazon

Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug

If you live with someone who’s having to constantly reheat their cups of tea and coffee, then consider getting them this smart mug and matching coaster set. The mug stays warm all day when placed on the coaster, but also has its own 80 minute built-in battery.

£148 from Amazon

Let him display his whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter
Let him display his whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter

John Lewis & Partners

Let him display his whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter

This gift is on the very edge of the ‘whisky stones and cigars’ category, but I reckon it still deserves to make the cut. I bought this glass and wood globe decanter for my boyfriend for Christmas last year, and it went down an absolute treat! Plus, it can just as easily be filled with wine.

£55 from John Lewis & Partners

Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table
Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table

Amazon

Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table

With its flexible arms that will snugly and securely grip around the arm of any sofa, this bamboo tray table will definitely be a hit with the man in your life who always likes to have a snack and a drink by his side. Plus, it also has a mobile phone holder, so he can watch whatever he wants on his small screen, while you occupy the TV.

£29.99 from Amazon

Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan
Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan

Prezzybox

Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan

Is one of the main men in your life famous for his Sunday fry ups? Hilariously named the ‘Lazy Man Pan’, this extra-large piece of cooking equipment has five separate compartments, and will leave him with far less pan juggling to do.

£30 (was £35) from Prezzybox

Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper
Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper

John Lewis & Partners

Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper

I have a theory that pretty much any man looks great in a quarter zip jumper. This gorgeous one is made from 100% luxurious merino wool, can be easily dressed up or down, and comes in six different colours.

£60 from John Lewis & Partners

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy