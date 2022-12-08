17 Gift Ideas For Dads, Boyfriends And Other Men In Your Life That Aren’t Wallets Or Socks

I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he definitely doesn't need any more socks!

I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he definitely doesn't need any more socks!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Anyone else find shopping for men so hard, that they end up endlessly trawling through online gift guides in search of some inspiration? Well — I guess the fact that you’re reading this means the answer is probably yes.

But you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that in this selection, you’ll find no sophisticated sets of whisky stones or leather wallets embossed with gold initials, as well as zero crass toilet humour books or toolkits. Because — contrary to popular belief — not every man has to be either a slick and suave gentleman or a DIY-enthusiast.

Whether you’re dealing with a dad who loves his tech gadgets, a grandad who’s quite the skilled cook, or a fashionable partner in need of some new outfits, you can be sure that this list will contain thoughtful gifts the men in your life will actually want to receive this Christmas.

Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Amazon

Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station

Tech accessories and gadgets are always a win with my Dad, so I’m definitely going to get him this nifty 3-in-1 wireless charging station. He can use it to charge his phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, and will love that he’ll have less cables to deal with.

£37.99 from Amazon

Give him the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego

Amazon

Give him the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego

Definitely not just for kids, Lego sets are becoming more and more popular with adults after a screen-free way to spend their evenings. This one comes with 584 pieces, and will leave you with an impressive model of The Mandalorian’s helmet to display on a shelf, once built.

Story continues

£46.99 from Amazon

Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic

Amazon

Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic

Boasting top notes of birch leaf, and base notes of amarelo wood and musk, it’s safe to say that this scent will please any man who’s into a seductive and woody scent. Plus, it’s also kind of a gift for you — because there’s nothing more attractive than your significant other smelling good.

£46 from Amazon

Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan

Our Place

Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan

Any culinary kings will love this nifty pan that's been designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware. It can be used for frying, steaming, sauteing, braising, searing and more. It also comes in loads of fabulous colours, and has been discounted by £35 in the end of year sale.

£90 (was £125) from Our Place

Let him enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine

Amazon

Let him enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine

For the man in your life who loves coffee, there’s truly no better gift than a Nespresso machine. This bestselling one is compatible with over 30 different Nespresso pods, can make four different sizes of drink, and is super quick and easy to operate.

£127 from Amazon

Pick up a personalised bar of his favourite festive chocolate

Prezzybox

Pick up a personalised bar of his favourite festive chocolate

If you’re after some chocolate to include as a stocking filler, then why not go for an extra special option? This special bar of Toblerone comes in festive packaging, and can be personalised to include the recipient’s name in the iconic red logo font.

£12.99 from Prezzybox

Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl

Amazon

Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl

Fans of Nirvana or the Foo Fighters will undoubtedly enjoy hearing from Dave Grohl himself about his journey to becoming such a beloved and respected figure in the international music industry. Truthful and funny, it’s no surprise this autobiography quickly became a bestseller.

£9 from Amazon

Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens

Amazon

Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens

With their genuine leather finish, and cosy cashmere lining, these gloves will make a welcome addition to the winter wardrobe of any stylish man. And best of all, he’ll still be able to use his phone while wearing them.

£19.99 from Amazon

Buy a green-fingered guy this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool

Amazon

Buy a green-fingered guy this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool

Tending to the garden can be tough on your back and knees, so this seat will be much appreciated by any man who’ll likely spend the early spring planting new bulbs in his borders. It can be used as both a kneeler and a seat, folds up easily, and even comes with a set of three handy tools.

£27.99 from Amazon

Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars

Mejuri

Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars

Made from the same kind of forged carbon used to manufacture sports cars, and a sterling silver lining that’s corrosion-resistant and hypoallergenic, this sleek band will make the perfect jewellery gift for any modern man.

£128 from Mejuri

Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver

Amazon

Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver

Definitely more of a gift for your partner than your parent, this electric groin hair trimmer is going down a storm with men on Amazon. It’s waterproof and cordless, and has advanced SkinSafe Technology to ensure he’ll always get a shave that’s close — yet comfortable.

£70 from Amazon

Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones

UGG

Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones

With their easy slip-on shape, and super cosy and soft wool lining, these iconic UGG slippers make the perfect house shoe for any man who values comfort. They come in six different colours, and go up to a UK size 17.

£85 from UGG

Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug

Amazon

Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug

If you live with someone who’s having to constantly reheat their cups of tea and coffee, then consider getting them this smart mug and matching coaster set. The mug stays warm all day when placed on the coaster, but also has its own 80 minute built-in battery.

£148 from Amazon

Let him display his whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter

John Lewis & Partners

Let him display his whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter

This gift is on the very edge of the ‘whisky stones and cigars’ category, but I reckon it still deserves to make the cut. I bought this glass and wood globe decanter for my boyfriend for Christmas last year, and it went down an absolute treat! Plus, it can just as easily be filled with wine.

£55 from John Lewis & Partners

Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table

Amazon

Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table

With its flexible arms that will snugly and securely grip around the arm of any sofa, this bamboo tray table will definitely be a hit with the man in your life who always likes to have a snack and a drink by his side. Plus, it also has a mobile phone holder, so he can watch whatever he wants on his small screen, while you occupy the TV.

£29.99 from Amazon

Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan

Prezzybox

Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan

Is one of the main men in your life famous for his Sunday fry ups? Hilariously named the ‘Lazy Man Pan’, this extra-large piece of cooking equipment has five separate compartments, and will leave him with far less pan juggling to do.

£30 (was £35) from Prezzybox

Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper

John Lewis & Partners

Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper

I have a theory that pretty much any man looks great in a quarter zip jumper. This gorgeous one is made from 100% luxurious merino wool, can be easily dressed up or down, and comes in six different colours.

£60 from John Lewis & Partners

More HuffPost Shopping