17 Funny Signs From This Past Week That Might Help You Survive The Remainder Of The Holiday Season

As the holidays officially draw to a close, let's all decompress with the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Well F U, too!"

2."This is what happens when I don't have my cup of coffee..."

3."Read it again."

4."Why would they hire a cyclops?"

5."Free coffee."

6."Necessities."

7."Sofa king.🤴"

8."Be respectful to those who serve you."

9."Buy two burgers."

10."This house is not haunted."

11."I think I found a good job!"

12."Bah humbug!"

13."When somebody offers you a one-night stand..."

14."What happened here?"

15."You absolute piece of garbage."

16."What is this?"

17."We close at 9 p.m. or 3 p.m."

