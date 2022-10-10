17 Free People Gems Our Editors Are Scooping Up

Jinnie Lee
·9 min read

For a long time, Free People has been synonymous with boho-chic wares. If you ever needed a flowy maxi dress or a cowboy-inspired fringe vest, FP had the goods to unleash your inner bohemian. But over the past few years, the fashion retailer has also proven to be a destination that fits all kinds of lifestyles. For creatures of comfort, there’s the in-house loungewear and undies line Intimately. For the sporty folks, you can never go wrong with the activewear from FP Movement. And for those who are always in a paradise state of mind, FP Beach is a way to look like you’re on permanent vacay. With endless style options now available, Free People has become an all-in-one shopper’s hub — and we here on the Shopping team are obviously all about it.

In celebration of the cooler temperatures that are now descending upon the East Coast (where most of our team is located), we drummed up a few of our favorite transitional-weather styles that we’re adding to our fall/winter fashion wishlist. Ahead, our editors are fiending for trendy pieces like cropped cargo pants and metallic ballet flats, cozy standbys like a matching sweater set or a drapey onesie, classic wardrobe staples like a pair of overalls and a super-warm fleece jacket, and the stuff that can make you feel in charge at the office like power suits and sharp blazers. Shop these staff-approved picks below, or, better yet, peruse the rest of the Free People site for the style gems that speak to you.

Free People Tahiti Cargo Pants, $138

Shop Free People

“I’ve been a real cargo pant girl the past two years but, surprisingly, don’t own a black pair (which this style comes in). I like that these don’t look excessively baggy but are still loose enough to be comfortable to wear all day long. Catch me on the couch working from home and also out to dinner wearing these.” —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist

Free People Over My Head Ribbed Balaclava, $48

Shop Free People

“Last year, I was on the hunt for a knit balaclava but just never found the right one. I’m determined to figure out the situation this year. This hood-like option from Free People is a good place to start. It comes in four colors, but I’d go with black because it will pair best with most things in my wardrobe. Plus, I feel like you could layer a beanie under it on especially cold days. Keep that noggin warm, people!” —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist

FP Movement Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket, $148

Shop Free People

“For transparency purposes, I was gifted this fleece jacket last year, and it surprisingly became one of my most worn fall/winter items. It’s really SO warm, the perfect boxy, almost balloon-like, cut that makes it super-easy to layer under or over, and it oddly goes with everything. I’ve worn it with denim, trousers, a skirt — you get the idea. Truly my most versatile and useful jacket.” —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist

We The Free Ziggy Cord Overalls, $128

Shop Free People

“One item on my fall/winter wishlist is a pair of overalls. Normally I’d opt for simple dark wash denim overalls but this corduroy number is also speaking to me…loudly. I’m loving the rich emerald hue and the simple straight-leg silhouette.” —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer

FP Beach Hailee Sweater Set, $128

Shop Free People

“I simply cannot deny a matching sweater set. It looks suuuuper comfy! The slouchy top, the cropped pant, the waffle texture, gah! Plus, this set looks a hell of a lot more wearable, put-together, and forgivable for public settings if you ask me. Maybe I’d wear it with crew socks and a pair of kicks (like this model does here) or dress it up with loafers or Mary-Jane ballet flats.” —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer

FP Beach Anytime Midi, $78

Shop Free People

“I’m a huge fan of the oversize maxi dress — it’s close to wearing nothing at all. Okay, so this one is admittedly a little sheer (and it’s already getting cold), so you’ll need a unitard or some kind of layer underneath. As for layering things over it, I think a ’90s moment is in order: combat boots, a flannel shirt or jacket, a beanie, and maybe an attitude. Easy.” —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer

Schutz Arissa Flats, $88

Shop Free People

“Okay, I know I’m gonna get some flack for talking about the holidays already, but these ballet flats make me goo-goo gaga for winter festivities.” —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer

We The Free Camden Sweatshirt, $78

Shop Free People

“I go weak in the knees for a good sweatshirt. I probably wear sweatshirts more frequently than I do sweaters in the fall since I don’t have to be as precious with sweatshirts. Also, they tend to look way better over time when they’re tattered and worn to death. This Free People style, as it turns out, already comes in its most slouched-out form with the inside-out look, the ripped seams, and dropped shoulders. I’d wear this all the way to Comfy Town.” —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer

Intimately Clean Lines Long Sleeve, $40

Shop Free People

“I’m all about easy, chic basics that I can wear with any outfit, and this long-sleeve tee fits the bill perfectly. The square neck elevates it from your everyday crew, and the fitted shape and silky-soft fabric add a bit of a flirty vibe. I, personally, think it’s perfect all on its own, but something tells me I’ll also be layering it underneath chunky cardigans and blazers this season…” —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate

FP Beach Freya Sweater Set, $128

Shop Free People

“I love a two-piece set for a couple of reasons: It’s an instant outfit and one that requires virtually no planning on my part, at that. In lieu of matchy-matchy everything, this FP Beach set is making it easy to try some on-trend colorblocking this fall. Plus, the boxy knit sweater tee and matching joggers are perfect for transitional dressing and can be worn together or with existing pieces in my closet. I had trouble picking a favorite from the four colorways, but something is pulling me toward the dreamy oat milk hue (which this set also comes in) that screams California chic.” —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate

Intimately On Point Romper, $118

Shop Free People

“Little known fact: Next to the dictionary definition of ‘cozy’ is this luxe knit romper. Okay, maybe not…but it should be, right? Everything about this garment is utter perfection for the perfect night in or lazy Sunday. The slouchy silhouette and long sleeves are basically like wearing a blanket but make it actually sexy (!) thanks to a low, button-front neckline and lace trim on the cuffs.” —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate

Free People Mari Solid Blazer, $188

Shop Free People

“A blazer…but make it soft. As of late, one day it’s 70 degrees and the next it’s 50 degrees and windy — keeping a slouchy blazer like this one is easy to layer and style for those unpredictable weather days. Plus, I love the three chunky buttons on the sleeves.” —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

Free People Quinn Sweater Vest, $98

Shop Free People

“Sweater vests are officially, in my eyes, a wardrobe staple. This fuzzy wool-blend moment opts for a true-to-size fit as opposed to the oversize silhouette I’ve seen floating around, which I like. You will see me sport this to the office with a structured blazer or simply by itself on those random 70-degree fall days.” —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

FP Movement In A Bubble Puffer Vest, $148

Shop Free People

“A coworker of mine actually sported a fluffy oversize puffer jacket in the office, and I was sold. I have a coat similar to this, but the sleeves make it hard to maneuver, and I don’t necessarily want to work in it. A vest allows for ample movement without sacrificing warmth. Plus, it’ll keep my neck warm! This vest is truly the way to go.” —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer

We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98

Shop Free People

“When the crisp fall breeze comes around, I run straight to my wardrobe and start pulling out items from my collection of denim. If breezy linen jumpsuits are my go-to for the warmer months, structured yet casual overalls are my designated one-piece for stylish fall ‘fits. However, I haven’t found a pair yet, and I’m falling head over heels for these sapphire blue ones.” —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate

We The Free Kaja Vegan Bonded Peacoat, $248

Shop Free People

“Wait, a green leather coat?! I’ve never seen a green tea-colored faux leather coat before — usually, they’re the typical black or tan, so you’d see how I was surprised to see how elegant this peacoat looked in the pale shade. As a color enthusiast who adores pastel hues, I must say, as usual, I’m eyeing this one to add to my fall lineup. I’m always up for a styling challenge. Also, those oversize side pockets and the double-breasted closure? Obsessed.” —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate

Free People Billie Tailored Suit, $348

Shop Free People

“The power that a tailored suit brings is unbelievable. One second you’re in your PJs in a drowsy morning rut, and the next, you’re stepping out the door decked out in a suit with complete confidence, ready to tackle the day. Well, that’s what I envision for these burgundy plaid co-ords. The relaxed-fit silhouette seems like a keeper. Should I commit and bring it to life?” —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate

