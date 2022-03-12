17 Cuban migrants land in Key West on a sailboat, authorities say. They’re in custody

A sailboat landed near a Key West state park with 17 Cuban migrants aboard, authorities said.

Early Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents and local officers were called to a “smuggling” near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West, the Border Patrol said.

Authorities say 17 Cuban migrants — 14 men and 3 women — were on the sailboat that landed near the park.

The migrants have been taken into custody.

During the past three days, Border Patrol says its agents have responded to three different smugglings in the Florida Keys involving Cuban migrants.

“This is a dangerous voyage across our Florida Straits onboard makeshift vessels without proper safety equipment. These unsafe voyages can potentially lead to casualties.”