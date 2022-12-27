The 17 Cleverest Items of 2022

Lizzie Deal
·5 min read

A staple-free stapler, a plant hydration monitor, and more.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Real Simple's mission has always been to simplify your life. To help with everything from cooking to caring for plants to reducing household waste, we found some of the cleverest items of 2022. You'll find space-saving cookware, eco-friendly household products, and a moisture monitor that tells you when to water your plants. Solve some of life's little problems with these clever items.

Powder to Gel Bodywash

<p>blueland.com</p>

blueland.com

Save your skin (and the environment) with this powder-to-gel body wash. Hypoallergenic and non-irritating, all you need is one packet of powder plus water for a full bottle of body wash. Refills come in compostable packaging to create a hydrating, cleansing, and zero-waste product.

Price at time of publish: From $9

Hidden Pocket Scrunchie

<p>uncommongoods.com</p>

uncommongoods.com

You’ll never have to worry about where to carry your key again with these hidden pocket scrunchies. Perfect for going on a run or a night out on the town, these velvet scrunchies can rest in your hair or on your wrist while concealing a hidden zipper pocket.

Price at time of publish: $20 for 2

Plant Hydration Indicator

<p>uncommongoods.com</p>

uncommongoods.com

Ever struggle with knowing when to water your plants? Insert one of these biodegradable moisture monitors into the soil. Indicators turn from white to green when the soil is wet, and then fade back to white as the soil dries. Each indicator can last up to two to four months with weekly watering.

Price at time of publish: $30

Staple-Free Stapler

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

This easy-to-use, staple-less stapler creates a paper cinch that can fasten up to five pieces of paper. The cinch is durable for multiple uses, and it will save your paper shredder from staple jams. Designed for one-hand use, it’s perfect for children and seniors, and small enough to be thrown in a bag and used on the go.

Price at time of publish: $12

Confetti Cups

<p>areaware.com</p>

areaware.com

Say goodbye to shuffling mugs around in the cabinet until they fit (handles and all). These stackable mugs, designed with raised ridges, have eliminated pesky handles to save space.

Price at time of publish: $25

Beach-Proof Playing Cards

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

You can take these playing cards anywhere. Want to play Go Fish at the lake? By the pool? While camping? These cards are waterproof, hand-washable, and easy to shuffle (even when wet) so you can take your game on the go.

Price at time of publish: $7

Reuseable Air Fryer Liners

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

Instead of lining your air fryer with parchment paper, try a reusable liner. They’re non-stick, easy to clean, and eco-friendly. It even comes with an anti-scalding handle and is designed to facilitate even heating.

Price at time of publish: $14

Reusable Q-Tip

<p>packagefreeshop.com</p>

packagefreeshop.com

Level up your ear care with these reusable cotton swabs. The beaded texture offers a massage while you clean, and the non-absorbent swab will pick up any excess ear wax. It comes in an eco-friendly case that’s perfect for on-the-go.

Price at time of publish: $12

Ultra Compact Cookware Set

<p>irisusainc.com</p>

irisusainc.com

Conserve your precious kitchen space with this non-stick cookware set with a detachable handle. It comes with two different sized pans, a removable handle, and a wooden trivet, and is perfect for small kitchens.

Price at time of publish: $125

Sheet Pan Dividers

<p>crateandbarrel.com</p>

crateandbarrel.com

Who isn’t a fan of making one-tray meals in the oven? Use these silicone baking sheet dividers to make prepping for dinner even easier. The four dishes fit perfectly on a baking sheet, are easy to remove individually as its contents are fully cooked, and stack for compact storage.

Price at time of publish: $30

Seat Gap Filler

<p>containerstore.com</p>

containerstore.com

You never have to fear losing your phone under the car seat again. This flexible seat gap filler sits perfectly between your seat and the car’s center console to catch keys, coins, and anything else destined to end up on the ground under a seat.

Price at time of publish: $25

Can Strainer

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

This dishwasher-safe can strainer is perfect for draining canned goods. Safer than using the can’s sharp lid, you can snap this colander onto the can and pour out any unwanted liquid with ease.

Price at time of publish: $9

Airpuff Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket

<p>madewell.com</p>

madewell.com

Not only will this quilted puffer jacket come in handy during the winter, but it packs up into a neck pillow. Made with 100-percent recycled material, this jacket comes with a hood and adjustable drawstring hem.

Price at time of publish: $130

Assorted Skin Tone Bandages

<p>browndages.com</p>

browndages.com

Cover cuts and scrapes discreetly with these bandages. They’re latex-free and currently available in five different shades of brown and beige.

Price at time of publish: $4

Inkless Label Printer

<p>phomemo.com</p>

phomemo.com

This thermal wireless label printer is perfect for creating quick, high-quality labels. All you need is the app, no ink or toner required.

Price at time of publish: $34

Photo Digitizer

<p>imemories.com</p>

imemories.com

Sharing old photos and memories with the people you love just got easier. All you have to do is mail in your old albums. iMemories will convert them into a digital format, send the originals back unharmed, and you’ll be able to instantly view and share your digitized memories on any device.

Plant Hanging Clips

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

Help your climbing plants take off to new heights with these plant hanging clips. They can be used both indoors and outdoors, and the leafy shape is perfect for inconspicuously supporting your vines.

Price at time of publish: $9

