23 Black Friday Jewelry Sales To Liven Up Your Zoom Look

Eliza Huber
·5 min read

Snagging an air fryer for 50% off is fun and all (thanks to TikTok), but this Black Friday, we’re focusing our attention on a category that feels even more relevant in lockdown than cooking appliances: jewelry. Hear us out: Those of us who spend a majority of our day hopping from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting know that jewelry is the easiest way to make a look appear polished, even if you’re wearing loungewear. An Entireworld sweatsuit? Just add your trusty gold hoops. A button-down and track shorts? Harry Styles’ pearl necklace is an easy add-on. But, after nine months spent on Zoom, our jewelry collection could use some new pieces. That’s where Black Friday jewelry sales come in.

Right now, thousands of retailers are majorly marking down their items for the biggest sale day of the year — many of which offer deals on jewelry, from chain necklaces and signet rings to colorful baubles. But while we love online shopping more than anyone, scrolling endlessly through lists of sales can feel overwhelming. So, to make upping your Zoom fashion game an easy feat this sale season, we went ahead and rounded up 23 of the best jewelry sales going on now.

From brands sold at Nordstrom like Lizzie Fortunado and Zoë Chicco that are up to 50% off from now until December 1 to small, indie brands like Wolf Circus and Missoma that are knocking 20% and 25% off, respectively, in the days ahead, there’s certainly something special for everyone to shop in the slideshow ahead.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>AGMES</h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 11/24 - 11/30 <br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://agmesnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><strong>AGMES</strong> Georgia Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fagmesnyc.com%2Fproducts%2Fgeorgia-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AGMES" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AGMES</a>

AGMES


Dates: 11/24 - 11/30
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None


AGMES Georgia Necklace, $, available at AGMES
<h2>AMYO</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/20 - 12/1<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://amyojewelry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>AMYO</strong> Pavé Huggie Hoops 14k White Gold, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Famyojewelry.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fpave-huggie-hoops-14k-white-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AMYO" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AMYO</a>

AMYO


Dates: 11/20 - 12/1
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

AMYO Pavé Huggie Hoops 14k White Gold, $, available at AMYO
<h2>Aurate</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/23 - 11/30<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://auratenewyork.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off items under $400; 25% off items over $400" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off items under $400; 25% off items over $400</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> Stuffed<br><br><strong>Aurate</strong> Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauratenewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Fdiamond-stud-earrings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aurate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aurate</a>

Aurate


Dates: 11/23 - 11/30
Sale: 20% off items under $400; 25% off items over $400
Promo Code: Stuffed

Aurate Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds, $, available at Aurate
<h2>Auvere</h2><strong>Dates: </strong>11/26 - 12/2<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://auvere.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off all full-priced items" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15% off all full-priced items</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> TRUEGOLD15<br><br><strong>Auvere</strong> Hug Me Huggie Earring, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauvere.com%2Fproduct%2Fhug-me-huggie-earring-polished%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Auvere" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Auvere</a>

Auvere

Dates: 11/26 - 12/2
Sale: 15% off all full-priced items
Promo Code: TRUEGOLD15

Auvere Hug Me Huggie Earring, $, available at Auvere
<h2>BaubleBar</h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> now - 12/1<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.baublebar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BB30<br><br><strong>BaubleBar</strong> Jupiter Initial Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F54213-jupiter-initial-necklace%3Fsku%3D54226" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BaubleBar</a>

BaubleBar


Dates: now - 12/1
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: BB30

BaubleBar Jupiter Initial Necklace, $, available at BaubleBar
<h2>Bing Bang NYC<br></h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Nov. 27<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.bingbangnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide, spend $250 to get a $50 gift card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30% off sitewide, spend $250 to get a $50 gift card</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BLACKF30<br><br><strong>Bing Bang</strong> Gothic Initial Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bingbangnyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fnecklaces%2Fproducts%2Fgothic-initial-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bing Bang" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bing Bang</a>

Bing Bang NYC


Dates: Nov. 27
Sale: 30% off sitewide, spend $250 to get a $50 gift card
Promo Code: BLACKF30

Bing Bang Gothic Initial Necklace, $, available at Bing Bang
<h2>Catbird</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/27 - 11/30<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.catbirdnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off sitewide on jewelry and engagement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15% off sitewide on jewelry and engagement</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> Discount applied at checkout<br><br><strong>Jennie Kwon</strong> Blue Sapphire Baguette Stud, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fblue-sapphire-baguette-stud.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catbird" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catbird</a>

Catbird


Dates: 11/27 - 11/30
Sale: 15% off sitewide on jewelry and engagement
Promo Code: Discount applied at checkout

Jennie Kwon Blue Sapphire Baguette Stud, $, available at Catbird
<h2>Kinn</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://kinnstudio.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> BF15<br><br><strong>Kinn Studio</strong> Mini Hoop Huggie Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkinnstudio.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fmini-huggies-hoops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kinn Studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kinn Studio</a>

Kinn


Dates: Now
Sale: 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: BF15

Kinn Studio Mini Hoop Huggie Earrings, $, available at Kinn Studio
<h2>Knockout</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/27 - 11/29<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://hi-knockout.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> Discount applied at checkout<br><br><strong>Knockout</strong> Deep Blue TKO, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhi-knockout.com%2Fcollections%2Flucite-rings%2Fproducts%2Fdeep-blue-tko" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knockout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knockout</a>

Knockout


Dates: 11/27 - 11/29
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: Discount applied at checkout

Knockout Deep Blue TKO, $, available at Knockout
<h2>Linjer</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/6 - 11/30 <br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.linjer.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 60% off sitwide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Up to 60% off sitwide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Linjer</strong> Kirsten Pearl Huggies, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linjer.co%2Fcollections%2Fearrings%2Fproducts%2Fkirsten-pearl-huggies%3Fvariant%3D28822894608444" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linjer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linjer</a>

Linjer


Dates: 11/6 - 11/30
Sale: Up to 60% off sitwide
Promo Code: None

Linjer Kirsten Pearl Huggies, $, available at Linjer
<h2>Mejuri</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/25 - 12/1<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://mejuri.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buy 1, get 10% off; buy 2, get 15% off; buy 3, get 20% off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Buy 1, get 10% off; buy 2, get 15% off; buy 3, get 20% off</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><em>*Exclusions: Items under $20 and gift cards</em>.<br><br><strong>Mejuri</strong> Curb Bracelet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmejuri.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Fcurb-bracelet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mejuri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mejuri</a>

Mejuri


Dates: 11/25 - 12/1
Sale: Buy 1, get 10% off; buy 2, get 15% off; buy 3, get 20% off
Promo Code: None

*Exclusions: Items under $20 and gift cards.

Mejuri Curb Bracelet, $, available at Mejuri
<h2>Missoma</h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now<br><strong>Sale</strong>: <a href="https://www.missoma.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/25 - 12/ 2<br><strong>Sale: </strong>For every order, Missoma will plant one tree in partnership with <a href="https://treesisters.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Treesisters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Treesisters</a>, a nonprofit organization promoting collective responsibility for environmental restoration with a focus on empowering women and tropical reforestation.<br><br><strong>Lucy Williams x Missoma</strong> Gold Flat Curb Chain Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missoma.com%2Fcollections%2Fjewelry%2Fproducts%2Flucy-williams-gold-flat-curb-chain-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missoma" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Missoma</a>

Missoma


Dates: Now
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: None

Dates: 11/25 - 12/ 2
Sale: For every order, Missoma will plant one tree in partnership with Treesisters, a nonprofit organization promoting collective responsibility for environmental restoration with a focus on empowering women and tropical reforestation.

Lucy Williams x Missoma Gold Flat Curb Chain Necklace, $, available at Missoma
<h2>Monica Vinader </h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/20 - 12/2<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.monicavinader.com/us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25% off sitewide</a>, 30% off purchases over $300, 50% off gold<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><br><br><strong>Monica Vinader</strong> Nura Small Pearl Pendant Charm, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.monicavinader.com%2Fus%2Fnura-small-irregular-pearl-pendant-charm%2Fgold-vermeil-nura-small-pearl-pendant-charm-pearl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monica Vinader" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monica Vinader</a>

Monica Vinader


Dates: 11/20 - 12/2
Sale: 25% off sitewide, 30% off purchases over $300, 50% off gold
Promo Code: None



Monica Vinader Nura Small Pearl Pendant Charm, $, available at Monica Vinader
<h2>Net-A-Porter</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-us/shop/list/further-reduction?cm_sp=topnav-_-blackfriday-_-topbar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Up to 50% off</a>; additional 15% off sale (applied at checkout)<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Roxanne Assoulin</strong> Tube Wood Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Froxanne-assoulin%2Fu-tube-wood-necklace%2F1277493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>

Net-A-Porter


Dates: Now
Sale: Up to 50% off; additional 15% off sale (applied at checkout)
Promo Code: None

Roxanne Assoulin Tube Wood Necklace, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<h2>Nordstrom</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now - 12/1<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/?origin=tab-logo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Up to 50% off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Up to 50% off </a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> None<br><br><strong>Argento Vivo</strong> Sterling Silver Medallion Pendant Pearl Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fargento-vivo-sterling-silver-medallion-pendant-pearl-necklace%2F5709208%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FSale%252FWomen%252FAccessories%26color%3Dgold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

Nordstrom


Dates: Now - 12/1
Sale: Up to 50% off
Promo Code: None

Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Medallion Pendant Pearl Necklace, $, available at Nordstrom
<h2>Pamela Love</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now - limited time<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.pamelalove.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> THANKYOU<br><br><strong>Pamela Love</strong> Alexander Signet Ring, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pamelalove.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-rings%2Fproducts%2Falexander-signet-ring" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pamela Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pamela Love</a>

Pamela Love


Dates: Now - limited time
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: THANKYOU

Pamela Love Alexander Signet Ring, $, available at Pamela Love
<h2>Phoebe Coleman</h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> Now<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://phoebecoleman.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off sitewide<br></a><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BF2020<br><br><strong>Phoebe Coleman</strong> Ruby Pendant Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fphoebecoleman.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fruby-pendant-necklace-gold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phoebe Coleman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Phoebe Coleman</a>

Phoebe Coleman


Dates: Now
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: BF2020

Phoebe Coleman Ruby Pendant Necklace, $, available at Phoebe Coleman
<h2>Rellery</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://rellery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">10% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> BF10<br><br><strong>Sale:</strong> 15% off $250 or more<br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> BF15<br><br><strong>Sale: </strong>20% off $450 or more<br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BF20 <br><br><strong>Rellery</strong> Small Birth Flower Chrysanthemum Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Frellery.com%2Fcollections%2Fsmall-birth-flower%2Fproducts%2Fchrysanthemum-necklace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rellery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rellery</a>

Rellery


Dates: Now
Sale: 10% off sitewide
Promo Code: BF10

Sale: 15% off $250 or more
Promo Code: BF15

Sale: 20% off $450 or more
Promo Code: BF20

Rellery Small Birth Flower Chrysanthemum Necklace, $, available at Rellery
<h2>Shopbop</h2><strong>Dates: </strong>11/26 - 11/29<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.shopbop.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off your order of $200+" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off your order of $200+ </a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> SHOP20<br><br><strong>Brinker & Eliza</strong> Hudson Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fhudson-necklace-brinker-eliza%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1593642042.htm%3FfolderID%3D13540%26fm%3Dother-shopbysize-viewall%26os%3Dfalse%26colorId%3D11338%26ref_%3DSB_PLP_NB_4%26breadcrumb%3DAccessories%253Ejewelry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>

Shopbop

Dates: 11/26 - 11/29
Sale: 20% off your order of $200+
Promo Code: SHOP20

Brinker & Eliza Hudson Necklace, $, available at Shopbop
<h2>Stella and Bow<br></h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 11/23 to 12/2<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="http://www.stellaandbow.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off sitewide</a>, up to 80% off sale items<br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>THANKFUL20<br><br><strong>Stella & Bow</strong> Violet Zircon Pavé Hoops, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stellaandbow.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Fviolet-zircon-pave-hoops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stella & Bow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stella & Bow</a>

Stella and Bow


Dates: 11/23 to 12/2
Sale: 20% off sitewide, up to 80% off sale items
Promo Code: THANKFUL20

Stella & Bow Violet Zircon Pavé Hoops, $, available at Stella & Bow
<h2>Studs</h2><br><strong>Dates:</strong> 11/27 - 11/29<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://studs.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off sitewide</a>; 10% of proceeds will be donated to the <a href="https://newgeorgiaproject.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Georgia Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Georgia Project</a>, an organization supporting the local senate runoff in Georgia.<br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>None<br><br><strong>Studs</strong> Large Safety Pin, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstuds.com%2Fcollections%2Fgift-guide-2020%2Fproducts%2Flarge-safety-pin-earring%3Fvariant%3D30498822324333" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Studs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Studs</a>

Studs


Dates: 11/27 - 11/29
Sale: 20% off sitewide; 10% of proceeds will be donated to the New Georgia Project, an organization supporting the local senate runoff in Georgia.
Promo Code: None

Studs Large Safety Pin, $, available at Studs
<h2>Valerie Madison</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now<br><strong>Sale: </strong>20% off <a href="https://www.valeriemadison.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>BLACKFRIDAY20<br><br><br><strong>Valerie Madison</strong> 14k Gold Initial Earring, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.valeriemadison.com%2Fcollections%2Fearrings%2Fproducts%2F14k-gold-initial-earring-vm162" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valerie Madison" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valerie Madison</a>

Valerie Madison


Dates: Now
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: BLACKFRIDAY20


Valerie Madison 14k Gold Initial Earring, $, available at Valerie Madison
<h2>V by Laura Vann</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>Now<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://vbylauravann.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code:</strong> BF2020<br><br><em>Prices are shown in USD here and GBP on vbylauravann.com</em>.<br><br><strong>V By Laura Vann</strong> Edie Gold Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvbylauravann.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Fedie-gold-necklace-in-pearl%3Fvariant%3D29110360735778" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:V By Laura Vann" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">V By Laura Vann</a>

V by Laura Vann


Dates: Now
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: BF2020

Prices are shown in USD here and GBP on vbylauravann.com.

V By Laura Vann Edie Gold Necklace, $, available at V By Laura Vann
<h2>With Clarity</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/18 - 12/9<br><strong>Sale: </strong><a href="https://www.withclarity.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30% off Made For You lab diamond jewelry collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30% off Made For You lab diamond jewelry collection</a> <br><strong>Promo Code</strong>: REFINERY30<br><br><strong>With Clarity</strong> 14kt White Gold Forever Twisting Diamond Wedding Band, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.withclarity.com%2Fbands-for-her%2Fmetal%2F14kt-white-gold%2Fforever-twisting-diamond-wedding-band-ens4139" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:With Clarity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">With Clarity</a>

With Clarity


Dates: 11/18 - 12/9
Sale: 30% off Made For You lab diamond jewelry collection
Promo Code: REFINERY30

With Clarity 14kt White Gold Forever Twisting Diamond Wedding Band, $, available at With Clarity
<h2>Wolf Circus</h2><br><strong>Dates: </strong>11/25 - 11/30<br><strong>Sale:</strong> <a href="https://www.wolfcircus.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20% off sitewide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20% off sitewide</a><br><strong>Promo Code: </strong>CYBERHUG20<br><br><em>Prices are shown in USD here and CAD on wolfcircus.com</em>.<br><br><strong>Wolf Circus</strong> Tosh Signet Ring, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfcircus.com%2Fcollections%2Feverybody%2Fproducts%2Ftosh-signet-ring-in-green-and-sterling-silver" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolf Circus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wolf Circus</a>

Wolf Circus


Dates: 11/25 - 11/30
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: CYBERHUG20

Prices are shown in USD here and CAD on wolfcircus.com.

Wolf Circus Tosh Signet Ring, $, available at Wolf Circus

