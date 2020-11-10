15 of the best online workouts to try during Lockdown 2.0

From Cosmopolitan

Since March, the UK has been in and out of lockdown and we've all been asked to follow various coronavirus-related restrictions. At times, this has seen gyms and studios shut their doors in the interest of public safety, as well as restaurants and other venues, such as beauty salons, temporarily close.

While this has undoubtedly been tough for many, we're going to try and focus on the silver linings – one of which is that many of our favourite fitness brands have upped their digital offerings. Boutique London studios are now accessible for all, with their virtual classes (one of which, Digme, is even offering members the chance to rent a spin bike at home) and follow-at-home classes have soared in popularity. Having a tonne of extra time on our hands has also meant we've been getting more experimental in terms of the workouts we try.

Here, we've rounded up fifteen of the best online offerings to keep you busy (and sweaty) over the next few weeks – many with free trials too. We've also pulled together a selection of great tips from fitness experts about what they're doing differently this time around.

Leggings at the ready...

1) Low impact with FLY LDN Online

After a successful trial of Instagram workouts during Lockdown 1, the London studio – which offers an array of high intensity low impact, from Friday night hip hop yoga to early morning barre sessions and Pilates – have now built an incredible online platform for their die-hard fans. Their IGTV and YouTube channel have free full-length classes to try out first, if you want to dip a toe before parting with any cash. Chiara, FLY LDN's Head of Pilates and Barre, is so much fun you'll (almost) forget about your thighs and the sweat rolling into your eyes.

Join for £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year, visit FLY LDN for more information.

2) Bodyweight workouts from Gymshark

Famed for its fitness gear and regimes, Gymshark is offering free workouts on its Gymshark Conditioning app – many of which need minimal equipment, or use household objects, such as a chair. Whether you're wanting to tone your abs or get a full body session done, these muscle workers are a surefire bet.

The Gymshark app is free with add on purchases available from £4.99 p/m.

3) Full body workouts from Barry's Bootcamp

Barry's classes are legendary – usually they're a 60 minute split of treadmill work and floor work (involving weights). Given that all the studios in the UK are once again temporarily closed to adhere with government rules, Barry's have created a 4-week lockdown survival programme. They're offering two daily 30-minute recorded workout videos, guided by some of their top UK instructors every day until 2nd December.

Join the Barry's UK Survival programme for £35 in total.

4) Strength classes with Core Collective

The luxury fitness studio has rolled out six types of digital classes, ranging from Strength to Sweat to Pilates, lasting from 5 to 45 minutes. Lead by its regular well-known and loved instructors, they're available on-demand and vary in intensity too (meaning even if you're a beginner, you'll find one on your level). If you're looking for a one-off fling, you can purchase a single Zoom class for £9.

Try CCTV's 5 day free trial (after which prices begin at £10 p/m), or sample a live drop-in classes for £9 a turn.