17 best last-minute subscription gifts with no shipping required

Amina Khan, Reviewed
·6 min read
The best last-minute subscription gifts for 2022.
The best last-minute subscription gifts for 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's that time of year to give gifts to your loved ones to show how much you appreciate them. If you've realized how fast time has flown by and you need a gift that requires no shipping, then we've found the best subscription gifts of 2022.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

Subscription gifts are great for people who are hard to shop for or don't want more stuff. They provide your loved ones with a memorable experience or a monthly treat personalized to their interests. From a coffee subscription for caffeine lovers to a Kindle Unlimited subscription for the readers in your life, there's a gift here for every interest.

►Need more Christmas gift ideas? Here are the best Christmas gifts for anyone on your list

►Is someone hard to shop for? Here are the 19 best experience gifts to give this year

Food & drink subscriptions

Entertainment subscriptions

Educational subscriptions

Pet subscriptions

Beauty subscriptions

For the home subscriptions

Food & drink subscriptions

1. For healthy eating: Factor subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Factor gift card
Best last minute gift ideas: Factor gift card

Treat a friend or family member with healthy, ready-made meals delivered to their doorstep. They can redeem a gift card and choose from keto or protein-plus diets. Save a loved one some time from heading to the grocery store! We love this service for focusing on low-calorie and low-carb meals.

Gift card at Factor

2. For the cook: Home Chef

Best last minute gift ideas: Home Chef
Best last minute gift ideas: Home Chef

Give the gift of fresh ingredients and delicious recipes delivered right to your giftee with a subscription to Home Chef. From oven-ready to speedy express meal kits, there are options for everyone. Home Chef makes it easy to get tasty home-cooked meals on the table. We love this subscription for the high-quality ingredients and user-friendly recipes.

From $9 at Home Chef

3. For wine lovers: Firstleaf subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Firstleaf subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Firstleaf subscription

Firstleaf offers world-class wines tailored to different tastes and delivers them to your front door. If you have a loved one who loves exploring wine flavors, then this is the ideal gift. Every time they open a bottle, they'll think of you! We love Firstleaf for the educational aspect to it.

From $45 at Firstleaf

4. For coffee lovers: Counter Culture subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Counter Culture subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Counter Culture subscription

For the coffee lovers in your life, gift them a Counter Culture coffee subscription that makes it the easiest way to enjoy fresh, delicious coffee delivered to their door. Choose from different flavors like dark chocolate and nuts to citrus and floral flavor. We love this service for being affordable and short off-roast time.

From $15 at Counter Culture

5. For tea lovers: Sips by subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Sips by
Best last minute gift ideas: Sips by

Gift cards from Sips by can be applied to new or current Tea Discovery Subscriptions. It's an ideal gift for the tea lovers in your life. They can discover a new favorite tea like peppermint or chai. We love this subscription for introducing a variety of teas.

From $36 at Sips by

6. For meat lovers: Crowd Cow subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Crowd Cow subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Crowd Cow subscription

Crowd Cow gift cards ship for free and has the option to feature a personalized gift note. If you have a family member or friend who loves meat, they'll appreciate this subscription. They can use a gift card to select steaks of their liking. We love Crowd Cow for supporting independent farmers and offering a wide range of cuts.

From $25 at Crowd Cow

Entertainment subscriptions

7. For TV fanatics: Paramount+ subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Paramount+
Best last minute gift ideas: Paramount+

Your giftee can stream new movies and exclusives like The In Between and Scream exclusively with a Paramount+ subscription. Even sports lovers can won't miss out on any action with CBS Sports. There are shows and movies for every interest with this subscription.

From $12 at Paramount+

8. For Disney lovers: Disney+ subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Dinsey+ subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Dinsey+ subscription

Give the gift of thousands of movies and shows with a Disney+ subscription. Your giftee can download any movie or series and watch it on the go. They can watch on their TV, computer, game console or mobile and tablet.

From $8 at Disney+

9. For readers: Kindle Unlimited

Best last minute gift ideas: Kindle Unlimited
Best last minute gift ideas: Kindle Unlimited

Give your favorite reader unlimited reading, audiobooks and more with a Kindle Unlimited subscription. They'll get access to all different genres and best sellers.

From $10 at Amazon

Educational subscriptions

10. For new skills lovers: MasterClass subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Masterclass subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Masterclass subscription

If you know someone who's always looking to sharpen their skills in cooking or writing, then give them the gifts of a MasterClass subscription. They can watch lessons on any their smartphone or laptop and gain access to a wide variety of teachers. Your favorite person can become a new expert on whatever interest intrigues them! We love these courses for being incredibly motivating.

From $15 at MasterClass

11. For kids: KiwiCo subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: KiwiCo subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: KiwiCo subscription

Give the kids in your life a KiwiCo subscription for a fun learning experience. Their science and art projects inspire kids to become creative problem solvers. Shop from ages 0 months and up to find the best match for the family and friends in your life.

From $17 at KiwiCo

Pet subscriptions

12. For pets: Bark Box subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Bark Box subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Bark Box subscription

Your pet or a loved one's pet will love you for this Bark Box subscription that will gift them all kinds of treats and toys. Each box has a seasonal theme monthly, making it fun and different. We found the quality of quantity of items to be impressive.

$35 at Bark Box

13. For charitable pet owners: RescueBox subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: RescueBox
Best last minute gift ideas: RescueBox

The pet lovers in your life will be thrilled with this The Animal Rescue Site subscription gift. With every purchase of a gift for yourself or a friend, they donate food to pets in need. Their passionate team of pet experts creates a surprise box full of toys, treats and chews great for pets of any age and size. We love RescueBox for its charitable efforts.

From $37 at The Animal Rescue Site

Beauty subscriptions

14. For beauty lovers: Allure subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Allure subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Allure subscription

The editors at Allure handpick the best beauty items, so you don't have to. With this Allure subscription, your favorite beauty lover won't stop thanking you. You can choose to gift an annual plan, quarterly plan or monthly plan. Each box comes with free full size item! We love this service for the full-size items and great variety.

From $19 at Allure

15. For personalized beauty: Ipsy subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Ipsy subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Ipsy subscription

Give the gift of a personalized Ipsy subscription that tailors each box according to your skin and hair type to find the best match. It's one of the best beauty subscription boxes of 2022 for a reason! We love it for being excellent for beginners and for including full-size products.

$13 at Ipsy

For the home subscriptions

16. For bloom lovers: Flower subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: Bouquet subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: Bouquet subscription

Gift beautiful flowers to a loved one with a BloomsyBox subscription. Having fresh flowers in the home makes anyone's day. We found this subscription worth the investment to get fresh flowers monthly.

From $45 at BloomsyBox

17. For plant lovers: The Sill subscription

Best last minute gift ideas: The Sill subscription
Best last minute gift ideas: The Sill subscription

Plant lovers take their plants seriously! If you have one in your life, or if you know someone who wants to become a plant parent then grant them a gift card at The Sill. You decide how the new plant parent receives their gift: delivered directly to their email inbox, a link for you to share with them or as a print out. We love The Sill for being pet friendly and for always having quality greenery.

From $25 at The Sill

2022 holiday gift shopping guide

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitterInstagramTikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Last-minute gift ideas for 2022: The best gifts with no shipping required

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Red Sox, Jansen reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves. The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. “We just did the things we preach as a team,” Quinn said. “We were playing fast and pressuring pucks and getting rewarded for it.” Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Shar

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight