The 17 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2022 VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet did not disappoint.

Highlights include celebrities' takes on timely trends—including cutouts galore and Barbiecore. From the ultimate Barbie-queen Nicki Minaj to Sabrina Carpenter to Kamie Crawford, celebrities were not afraid to show skin and wear head-to-toe pink—or do both at the same time.

Aside from pink, black was the color of the night, from Lili Reinhart's black lace to Lil Nas X's tiered overskirt and matching feathered headpiece,.

Below, the best-dressed stars at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as picked by Glamour editors. And to see all the looks from the red carpet, click here.