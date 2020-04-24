17 Beauty Products That Got Us Through This Week

As the days go on and most of the country continues to social distance and stay at home to flatten the curve of Covid-19, it becomes more and more unclear of when we’ll be able to go outside again. While we can’t don our favorite spring dresses or slip on our festival looks like we may have planned, we can play in our beauty products. While Teen Vogue editors cooperate with guidelines and stay at home, we are turning to skincare and our beauty products for a glimpse of happiness during this time. It's no secret that we get a lot of gifting and there's no better time than now to swift through some of the products that have been sitting on our shelves for a while longing to be tried. Alongside those products may be products that we've loved but just haven't had the time to try before. Either way, with times being the way they are we at least indulge in waking up and having a skincare routine as it adds a bit of normality to the day. We can't get dressed or go into the office, but we can at least make ourselves feel good by turning to the beauty shelves.

We'll be sharing our favorite stay at home skincare and beauty products weekly as we fall in love with them during this time and maybe you can fall in love with them, too. From serums, to water bottles, to body washes here's what got us through this week:

Tahirah Hairston, Fashion and Beauty Features Director

Amber The Alchemist Floria Water

I've been using this time to really hone into me. So that usually starts with a morning meditation, then a tarot reading, and then using this Florida Water from Amber The Alchemist for a daily energy cleansing each morning and just to ward off any negative energy, people, and most importantly inner thoughts. It's been amazing. It's also a great way to cleanse your tarot cards.

GrandeLASH Lash Enhancing Serum

Since I'm not wearing mascara every day, I'm using this as the perfect opportunity to grow my lashes. I've had this since last winter, and have used sporadically, so I didn't really see the results. But now that I'm on a routine, I've been wiping this across my lash lines for the past 4 weeks and I've definitely seen some growth. My eyelashes just look thicker and longer, and when I do apply mascara (for Zoom calls) it looks even better.

Need Supply Nalgene Bottle

I realized that being at home doesn't make me super motivated to drink water. I can easily forget and not really keep track of how much water I'm drinking. But, after seeing out editor in chief Lindsay with a big water bottle on one of our Zoom calls, I was inspired to get this super cute water bottle to help keep track of my hydration. And, I must say it is hard to drink all of this. But, this week I finally got down to finishing a bottle and a half, which I feel good about.

Bianca Nieves, Associate Commerce Editor

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

I've been using a sample size version of this serum every other night for the past two weeks and I'm very satisfied with the results. It's very gentle and non-irritating and l've seen a reduction on my dark spots. Now all I have to do is stop picking my face so my dark spots stop appearing in the first place.

Crown Affair Towel

Now, more than ever, my hair routine is essential to me. Whenever something's off with my hair it affects my whole mood. As of late it was that my thick hair never air-dried no matter how early in the day I washed it. Luckily, this towel from Crown Affair has been heaven-sent. It helps my hair dry in half the time and it prevents it from getting all frizzy too thanks to its custom waffle microfiber material.

Nécessaire The Body Wash

Catch me stocking up on this body wash. It's hands down my favorite body wash ever. I love that it's fragrance free but it doesn't make me feel like I'm washing my body with the sad, fragrance-free prescribed body washes I used to use growing up. Instead, it makes my skin (and me) feel lush while still getting ultra-hydrated.

NuFace Prep-N-Glow Cloths

Since I've been working out at home now, these wipes have been great to cleanse and exfoliate my skin after I finish a sweat session. They're extremely gentle, even on my irritated skin, and really leave your face feeling revamped.

Asia Milia Ware, Editorial Assistant

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Fantastic Pink

For the first few weeks at home I questioned wearing perfume because I felt like it was a waste if I wasn’t going anywhere. But, then I shifted my perspective. I don’t wear perfume to smell good for anyone else but myself, so why halt it just because I’m not going anywhere? Returning to my daily routine of spraying scents on my body first thing in the morning has made me feel just a bit better about myself and the day ahead. I just received Carolina Herrera's new Good Girl Fantastic Pink scent and it has been the feminine refresher that I needed. Not to mention, the dazzling pink shoe bottle alone is enough to put a smile on my face daily. Just as we like looking good for ourselves, smelling good is included.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

I’ve never really struggled with chapped lips, but that quickly changed in the past few weeks. I don’t know if it’s the air in my home or the lack of outdoors, but my lips have been severely chapped and dry almost to the point of bleeding. I immediately cut out my lip glosses and turned to any balms and treatments I had laying around. Low and behold, First Aid Beauty’s lip therapy treatment literally rebirthed my lips. I started applying it in the morning, midday, and at night before bed and within a few days I noticed a significant difference. My lips were not only hydrated, but moisturized. The non-sticky formula made the treatment easy to wear all day long without being annoying. The dryness has gone away, I’ve been continuing to apply it daily even under some lip gloss.

Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Thirst Quenching Serum

My lips aren't the only thing that's been dry. My skin has also been drier than it ever has. All this time I thought I had oily skin, but maybe it was just New York City's polluted air. Either way, this product's name speaks for itself. My skin was in need of a serum that would replenish it and hydrate. A lot of serums I tested were too watery and my skin would be left just as dry if not drier. But, this S.O.S. serum from Caudalie has been providing my skin with instant plumping and hydration, especially right after a workout.

Pantene Gold Series Braid Cream

I am just about six weeks into my first set of knotless braids. And, while they took a while to grow on me, I was determined to keep them since I’ve been working out and they’re easy to upkeep. A common mistake people make when having protective styles is not keeping their scalp and hair moisturized. Pantene Gold Series collection made just for black hair has always saved my natural hair, but I've never tried their products on a protective style. That is until now. This braid cream not only keeps my actual hair moisturized, but it also leaves a polishing finish on my braids, even six weeks later. I pair it with my favorite hair oil from Bomba Curls and I immediately feel like I am better protecting my hair so to ensure it’ll be healthy when I take out my braids.

Michelle Li, Fashion and Beauty Director

Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer

I've been using this moisturizer a lot recently - it is a gel moisturizer but it melts right onto your skin without feeling sticky at all. Because it's so lightweight I feel like it doesn't intrude at all on my skincare routine (which is pretty minimal these days).

EOS Sunset Glow Lip & Cheek Highlighter Balm

I love a lip and cheek product in one situation. It makes getting ready in the AM so much easier. It's not very involved and doesn't take much effort to apply, great for lazy days where you want to feel great about yourself!

Hipdot Rio Palette

I'm trying out a lot of different colorful eye palettes. I love how pigmented and easy this one is for applying. And the colors are inspiring - I find myself trying all of them!

Sara Delgado, Freelance News Editor

Clinique Clinical Clearing Gel

For the longest time, I had been on the pill, which meant my skin looked bomb without even trying. I got off it a year ago and my skin has definitely felt the difference. A month ago, I started getting some stress-induced acne around my chin and cheeks. I decided to give this a try after seeing some Sephora reviews. I’m not going to lie, the smell is really off putting at first. This smells like straight-up alcohol (because, well, it does contain alcohol). However, it has worked wonders. My skin cleared up just days after I started using it. It has helped with both active breakout and scar fading. The bottle says you can use it as a spot treatment or apply a thin layer to your whole face as part of your routine (which I have been doing). It does have salicylic acid, which is an active ingredient, and witch hazel so bear that in mind when introducing it to your routine. The only downside I have found is that it can be a bit drying if you apply with a heavy hand!

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

Since I’ve been using that salicylic acid gel, I’ve decided to also up my moisturizing game and this cream has been a godsend. It does have a faint smell but it’s pretty neutral and the consistency is just right — not too thick but not jelly-like either. I have been applying a thin layer (warmed up in my fingers) to my skin every morning to finish off my morning routine and it has given life to my skin without irritating it at all. My skin is suppler than ever — both visibly and in texture. It feels like a second skin barrier.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Liquid

From the same range, I have been using the hydrating toner in the AM too. I got this in a tiny sample size as part of a Christmas beauty box. I was a bit wary about a hydrating toner at first but it really has helped moisturize my skin. Toners can often be irritating (or contain loads of alcohol) but this is the complete opposite. If you have combination to dry (or even sensitive) skin, I think this can be an easy addition to your routine.

