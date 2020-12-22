13 amazing gifts to order that will still arrive by Christmas

The best last-minute gifts that will ship before Christmas

With only a few days left until Christmas, it's officially crunch time for those who still need to buy gifts before the holiday. If this is you, you've come to the right place. The staff at Reviewed tests products all year long, and over the past couple of months, we've been extremely busy recommending the best gifts you can buy in 2020. These top gifts include many of the amazing products we tested this year along with top-rated items and things our editors personally own and love.

While you could default to gift cards and other gifts that don't require shipping, we've scoured the web to find out which top gifts that will ship before Christmas. Below are 17 of the best gifts our staff recommends that you can still order. Shipping times and product inventory is constantly changing, though, so be sure to check the fine print and order what you want now before it's too late!

1. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best last-minute gifts: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The Revlon hair dryer brush is arguably the most popular product and gift of 2020. Some good news: You can still order the gift of the year on Amazon and have it arrive before Christmas. With 130,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 130,000), it has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our own experts. Reviewed's beauty writer, Jessica Kasparian, tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype. If this sounds like it could be a great gift for the person you're shopping for, order it now before it's too late!

On sale! Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer on Amazon for $39.89 (Save $20.10)

2. Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Best last-minute gifts: Moonlight Pajamas

Pajamas are always a great gift because people rarely ever buy them for themselves. Nordstrom sells pajamas that people—myself included—swear by. They are the Moonlight Pajamas, and they have just about 5 stars from over 1,300 reviews. If you're shopping for someone who would love pajamas, you're in luck. These will still arrive before Christmas if you order them now the paid shipping.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

3. Apple AirPods Pro

Best last-minute gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds our experts tested this year, and if you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of these. Right now, you can get the coveted earbuds on sale for $199.99 at Target. If these won't ship in time for you, if they're in stock at a Target near you, can order them online and pick them up in-store. No luck with Target? The AirPods Pro earbuds are still available at Best Buy as well to ship and pick up in-store if they're available near you. However, they are about $23 more at Best Buy than at Target, but that's still lower than the regular price of $249.99 if you insist on grabbing a pair before Christmas.

4. Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best last-minute gifts: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

If the person you’re shopping for is timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be the perfect gift—and it will arrive before Christmas if you order it now and pay extra for next day or two-day shipping. You can also order it online and pick it up in-store if it's available near you. The necklace can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has over 880 great reviews, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade one in a million initial pendant necklace at Nordstrom for $58

5. Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Best last-minute gifts: Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw

Doubling as home decor and personal comfort, throw blankets are truly a great gift for everyone. This popular and top-rated blanket from Nordstrom will still arrive by Christmas with paid shipping—or if you live near a Nordstrom where it's in stock, you may be able to pick it up at the store without paying for shipping at all. It has a 5-star rating from over 1,900 reviews and is a favorite amongst Reviewed readers.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $39.50

6. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Best last-minute gifts: Barefoot Dreams Blanket

Barefoot Dreams, the brand that makes the cult-favorite, comfortable CozyChic cardigan, sells a CozyChic blanket—and it will still arrive before Christmas if you order it from Nordstrom now and pay extra for fast shipping. While it's pricier than the Bliss Plush Throw (#7 on this list), it's a luxury blanket that we tried and love—and that celebrities (including Chrissy Teigen) are obsessed with, too. This blanket keeps going out of stock, but right now, Nordstrom has it available in a variety of colors. Act fast—both because it might sell out and in order for it to arrive before Christmas.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $147

7. Lululemon Align Leggings

Best last-minute gifts: Lululemon Align Leggings

If you live near a Lululemon, there's still time to order an awesome gift from the athleisure retailer online that you can pick up in-store in just about two hours. One of those gifts happens to be what we consider Lululemon's most comfortable leggings: the Aligns—and most Lululemon stores have a bunch of these pants in stock. At a time where one's work uniform may have transitioned from jeans to yoga pants, there has never been a better time to give the gift of these leggings. They are the most comfortable leggings I've ever owned. Even after numerous washes and years of ownership, they are still my favorite to wear for both workouts and lounging. In fact, I refuse to wear any leggings except Align leggings now. Pay attention to sizing, as you want to get the right pair for your giftee. For example, I am 5"2 and can wear the 25" leggings as pants.

8. Nintendo Switch Lite

Best last-minute gifts: Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch has been one of the hottest gifts of 2020. While they are quite hard to find—especially now, right before the holidays—you can still order the Switch Lite from Best Buy to arrive before Christmas. You can also order for in-store pickup if it's in stock at a store near you.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy for $199.99

9. Leatherman Wave Multitool

Best last-minute gifts: Leatherman Wave Multitool

If you're shopping for someone handy, there's still time to get them our top-tested multitool. Not only do we love it at Reviewed, but the Leatherman Wave also has tons of great reviews, and it comes with a 25-year warranty. This tool is still available to ship before Christmas Eve, or if possible, you can order it for pickup at a Home Depot near you.

Get the Leatherman Wave at Home Depot for $99.97

10. Apple Watch Series 6

Best last-minute gifts: Apple Watch Series 6

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried. While the watch won't ship in time from Target (you can check to see if you can get paid delivery in your area before Christmas), you may be able to pick it up in-store if it's available near you.

On sale! Get the Apple Watch Series 6 at Target for $349.99 (Save $49.01)

11. Robot Vacuum

Best last-minute gifts: Robot Vacuum

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed and so do our readers. In fact, one of the things our readers continue to buy over and over and over and over is robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, and right now, you can still order it for same-day delivery from Bed Bath & Beyond, depending on where you live, or you can pick it up in-store.

12. Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

Best last-minute gifts: Sony Headphones

While Bose’s excellent Quiet Comfort headphones have owned the noise-canceling space for years, Sony is the new champ in town, topping our ratings. Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise-canceling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM4s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk. They're still available at Best Buy to arrive before Christmas if you order now.

On sale! Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones from Best Buy for $278 (Save $71.99)

13. Capri Blue Volcano Candles

Best last-minute gifts: Capri Blue Candle

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. My favorite candle is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor. These candles are still available for overnight shipping to arrive by Christmas, but you must order by Tues, Dec. 22, 11:59 PM PST. This is the case for most in-stock gifts at Anthropologie, but check the fine print before you order because not everything is still available. Luckily, though, Capri Blue candles are in stock—and also 30% off!

On sale! Get the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $22.40 (Save $9.60)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 13 best last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas