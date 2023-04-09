17 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals We're Eyeing Right Now, Including a Meat Thermometer for 81% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Give your home a spring refresh for less

Be it extra storage in a bedroom or kitchen gadgets that simplify cooking, there seems to always be a little something that can be added to your home that just makes life a little bit easier.

Thanks to a little scavenging on Amazon's home and kitchen deals section, we've found the 17 can't-miss sale items. Stock up on cleaning devices like a Shark robot vacuum, cooking tools like an Instant Pot shoppers say they "can't live without" and a meat thermometer that is a whopping 81 percent off, comfy sheet sets that have 103,000 perfect ratings, and more starting at just $8.

There are so many great deals on Amazon's home and kitchen deals section, but we've rounded up our top picks to give you a head start as you're doing some weekend shopping.

Best Home Deals

The mega-popular Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set comes with four pieces: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Each piece is made from brushed microfiber polyester fabric that's soft to the touch and keeps you cool at night. The sheets come in 16 colors, including black, navy, sage, and purple, and are shrink and fade-resistant. They're easy to keep clean, too — just machine wash and tumble dry.



Many shoppers agree that the sheets feel "like hotel quality," and one reviewer shared, "Finally, a set of sheets that feels soft on my sensitive skin."

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $16.10 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com

It can't hurt to have a set of spare towels, especially on laundry day or for the guest bathroom. Check out the Elvana Home 6-Pack Cotton Towel Set while it's up to 59 percent off is a real steal. The towel set includes two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths for just $17.



Made from 100 percent pure cotton, the Elvana Home towel set is super absorbent, soft, and built to last (just wash the towels in cold water and tumble dry). They come in 24 hues, including ivory, charcoal, sky blue, and burgundy, and one shopper shared that they love the set so much, they "plan on buying more in different colors. An additional reviewer said that these towels are simply the "best bang for your buck."

Buy It! Elvana Home 6-Pack Cotton Towel Set, $17.39 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Robot vacuums are handy gadgets that keep your home tidy, but they can be a pain to empty. With the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum, though, that's not an issue. The robot vacuum works tirelessly across carpets and hardwood to suck up dirt, pet hair, and debris. When it gets full, the Shark vacuum stops by its bagless base, which holds up to 30 days of dirt, and empties its contents. And, when it needs a break, the device takes itself to the charging point before resuming cleaning.



One reviewer called it "impressive" and "worth every penny," and explained, "This little robot thoroughly cleans the hard floors as well as the carpets and rugs in my entire two bedroom/two bathroom apartment." Snap up the device while it's 34 percent off right now.

Buy It! Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $329.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Best Kitchen Deals:

For those who are fans of whipping up a quick and easy meal in the morning, check out the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker while it's on sale for $40. The device, which has racked in more than 19,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, can cook two custom sandwiches simultaneously in under five minutes. Layer bread, meat, cheese, and other fillings onto the plates, which include a separate egg plate you can cook on directly. When everything is heated through, remove the egg plate, and your sandwich comes out of the machine assembled.



The plates are all removable and dishwasher safe, which makes for a quick cleanup. One shopper called the sandwich maker "perfect for small-space living," while another reviewer said it's "so easy to use" and they're actually "saving tons of money by not going to the big chain drive-thru" for breakfast.

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $39.94 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

In need of more options to store leftovers? The Fullstar 50-Piece Food Storage Containers Set is just $35, which means each item is 70 cents apiece. It comes with 24 containers ranging from 33.8 ounces to 1.2 ounces that are made from toxin-free plastic, plus sticky labels and a chalk pen.



The stain-resistant containers' leakproof, four-hinge locking system keeps food fresh and avoids any spillage. They can be stored in the fridge and freezer and are dishwasher safe, so it's no wonder the containers have earned more than 32,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have said they "made meal prepping virtually painless."

Buy It! Fullstar 50-Piece Food Storage Containers Set, $34.95 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

These deals won't last long, so be sure to check out Amazon's secret home and kitchen deals section now and take advantage of these discounts. Scroll on for more home and kitchen highlights.

Buy It! Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $7.89 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle Bahama Breeze, $15.80 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cabinet Caddy Pull-and-Rotate Spice Rack Organizer, $29.69 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mueller Pro Series Vegetable Chopper, $17.89 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

