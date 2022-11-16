17 amazing holiday gifts sure to thrill the guys who don't want anything

Amina Khan, Reviewed
·7 min read
17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything
17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for a holiday gift because you have a dad, partner or brother who never wants anything? You're not alone, but you are in luck—we've rounded up a slew of thoughtful, heartfelt subscriptions, experiences and edible gifts that are guaranteed to please even the hardest-to-shop-for men in your life.

Top holiday gifts for men who don't want anything

  1. Uncommon Goods experiences from $25 

  2. Craft Beer Club from $47 a month

  3. Snake River Farms from $175

  4. Audible from $15 a month

  5. Home Chef subscription from $9 per meal

  6. FightCamp package from $99

  7. Amazon Explore from $5

  8. Hunt a Killer for $99 for a 3-month subscription 

  9. Goldbelly from $35

  10. Walmart+ for $13 a month

Has your guy always wanted to learn how to cook? Then we've got options for cooking experiences below. Instead of a newly printed tie or the latest device, show him some love with a stay in an Airbnb cave or a subscription to a beer club. These are gifts that he will never forget and appreciate!

1. For the one down to try something new: Uncommon Goods cooking experience

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Uncommon Goods experience
Cooking classes with Uncommon Goods will not be your average pizza or cookie recipes. Ruby chocolate macaroons, scallion pancakes or learning how to blend hot sauce are just a handful of classes you can find on this platform. Gift an experience where he'll be able to pick up some new skills and show them off to his friends.

From $25 at Uncommon Goods

2. For the one who wants to grab a cold one: Craft Beer Club

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Craft Beer Club subscription
If you know a guy who prefers to keep the brewing to the experts, then consider a beer club membership like the Craft Beer Club, which finds the best beer from around the country and delivers it straight to your doorstep. If he is a beer enthusiast, he will be thrilled to join this club. Each month includes 12 world-class craft beers and a beer club newsletter detailing each bottle and what pairs well with it.

$47 per month at Craft Beer Club

3. For the meat lover: Snake River Farms

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Snake River Farms box
Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, Dad will probably eat it. Make him the happiest carnivore with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Snake River Farms. We love how the subscription service has a wide range of cuts and fast shipping. They pride themselves on being truly ranch to table. Save on your order and enter promo code SRFTODAY at checkout to take $25 off your purchase of $99 or more.

From $175 at Snake River Farms

4. For the book nerd: Audible

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Amazon Audible
If you know a guy who is a book and podcast nerd, then give him the gift of endless titles with Audible. He can get comfy on a couch and listen to a mystery novel or a captivating biography. With an Audible membership, he will get access to thousands of audiobooks, exclusive originals and more.

$15 per month at Audible

5. For the secret cook: Home Chef subscription

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Home Chef subscription
Do you know a man who needs a quick meal that still tastes homemade and fresh? Then gift him with a Home Chef subscription. With the option to include dietary preferences, he can customize recipes that align with what he likes. He will receive fresh ingredients needed to make meals designed by chefs. Give him the gift of dazzling everyone with seared salmon and pickled ginger scallion sauce or steak with porcini white wine sauce.

From $9 per meal at Home Chef

6. For the one who loves keeping fit at home: FightCamp package

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: FightCamp
Sometimes people just don't have time to fit a fitness routine into their schedule. With this FightCamp Personal package, he'll be able to work out in the comfort of his home. He'll receive a punch tracker, free-standing bag, quick wraps, bag ring and premium boxing gloves. Make Dad feel like he's in Fight Club this Father's Day!

From $99 at FightCamp

7. For the travel-obsessed one: Amazon Explore

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Amazon Explore
Imagine he gets to see Ancient Rome and get up close to wild animals in Costa Rica all in one day. With Amazon Explore, he can book live, virtual experiences led by local experts. He can learn to make savory Argentinian empanadas in Buenos Aires or how to make Montreal-style bagels. With this gift, your guy can proudly say he's well-traveled.

From $5 at Amazon Explore

8. For the mystery lover: Hunt a Killer subscription

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Hunt a Killer subscription
If a man in your life is a crime junkie and is always up late watching murder mystery documentaries, then he will love Hunt a Killer. This unique subscription is an immersive murder mystery game told through boxes filled with clues. In each box, he will receive instructions with items to help him play the role of detective and (hopefully) crack the mystery. Give your guy the gift of living one of the crime episodes he loves watching.

From $99/3-month subscription at Hunt a Killer

9. For the foodie: Goldbelly food deliveries

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Goldbelly subscription
With Goldbelly, you can gift your guy this adorable blue dress shirt cake from We Take the Cake. Does he have a keen taste for BBQ? Then give him the gift of Memphis-style ribs that comes with four slabs, sauce and a rub. Goldbelly even has a King Tider Steamer Pot with seasonings like traditional seafood seasoning or a combo of classic and cajun. His belly will be satisfied!

From $35 at Goldbelly 

10. For the one who needs to save time: Subscription to Walmart+

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Walmart+ subscription
Sometimes running to the grocery store takes away valuable time with family or friends, so give some time back to your guy with Walmart+. With this subscription, he can receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster. He'll spend less time looking for chips in the right aisle, and more time with his kids.

$13 per month at Walmart

11. For the one who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Dollar Shave Club
If he shaves regularly, this is a gift he never knew he always wanted: A subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes. It'll keep him stocked with all the razors, creams and gels he needs for a fresh, smooth shave, delivered right to his doorstep.

From $1 per month at Dollar Shave Club

12. For the one who loves live experiences: Concert or sports tickets from TicketCity

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Ticketcity tickets
Has he been wanting to see the Dodgers play at Dodger Stadium? Or see Elton John play live? With tickets from TicketCity you can make his dreams come true. Give him the gift of experiencing a live event with a variety of tickets you can choose from on the site.

Prices vary at TicketCity

13. For the celebrity-obsessed: Cameo

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Cameo
This gift will leave anyone feeling starstruck. With a Cameo video, you can send him a personalized video from one of his favorite celebrities. There are different categories like The Office, Disney or Game of Thrones. Brian Cox or Leslie Baker could be sending them a special or funny message!

From $1 at Cameo

14. For the one who wants to become an expert: MasterClass Subscription

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Masterclass subscription
Learn from the best with a MasterClass subscription. Has he been wanting to learn how to cook like a professional? Gordon Ramsay is there to help with his knives sharpened and ready. Or, has your man always wanted to learn how to write? Malcolm Gladwell is there with a pen and paper beside him. He can learn from experts in their field through his computer screen!

From $15 per month at MasterClass

15. For the gourmet guy: Cratejoy Gourmet Box

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Crowdjoy subscription
Cratejoy gourmet boxes are uniquely created to express interests like hot sauce, fitness or comics. It's perfect for men who have a specific taste. From a monthly pasta club to a monthly raw honey club, there's something here for any kind of man. Give him the gift of gourmet!

From $9 at Cratejoy 

16. For the one who loves a man cave: Airbnb Caves

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: AirBnb
Take the literal meaning of a man cave and gift something different than a regular hotel vacation stay. With a stay in an Airbnb cave, your guy will live an unforgettable memory. Like this stay in France, it's a charming troglodyte house, an unusual and ancestral place to live in. He won't want to come back home with this gift!

Prices vary at Airbnb

17. For the one who has always wanted to brew his own beer: West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

17 holiday gifts for men who don't want anything: Uncommon Goods
This West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit is literally everything he'd need and want to brew his first batch of beer. He will be able to make gallons of homemade beer to share with his buddies on a crisp Sunday evening. The kit includes a brand brewing fermenter that is clear so you see fermentation activity. He won't want to crack open a beer from a can anymore!

From $20 at Uncommon Goods

