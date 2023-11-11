The 17 Absolute Best Bars At Disney World

a few bar spaces - Static Media

Walt Disney World is an incredible destination for foodies. Not only are there quick-service restaurants offering convenient bites throughout the various theme parks, but there are also ultra-fancy establishments serving some of the best culinary delights you'll ever experience in general, let alone in an amusement park. Surprisingly, Walt Disney World is also home to an impressive array of bars and lounges. Many of these watering holes are extensions of larger dining venues, yet they offer menus that are nothing short of unforgettable.

As a local residing roughly 10 minutes from the parks, I've had the privilege of sampling nearly every restaurant, bar, and lounge that Walt Disney World has to offer. Among the vast array of choices, I certainly have my favorites -- those special places that my family and I revisit time and time again. Visiting these on your next trip will make it that much more delicious and memorable.

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar

The Bitter Barkeep - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar is located right across from Gideon's Bakehouse and nearby a common music performance area. Inside, you'll find a cozy spaced themed for Indiana Jones pilot Jock Lindsey's travels. In fact, the drinks suit the aviation and travel memorabilia throughout the restaurant and adorning the rafters above.

For drinks, we are fond of The Bitter Barkeep, and, for something a little different from the norm, we highly recommend this one. Pisco is what makes this one special. It's a type of brandy, and between this and the egg white, we're totally in love with the flavor and texture. Plus, one of our favorite bites is here in the chicken on the egg appetizer. These small bites are the classic deviled egg with fried chicken on top and a slathering of hot honey. They're meant to be shared, but you'll probably want a plate all to yourself.

(407) 939-5277

Pleasure Island Boat Dock, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

The Edison

A Dame'll Sting Ya - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Just a few steps away from Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, you'll find The Edison with its 1920s speakeasy vibes. There are a few different places to sit here, but we love taking the stairs all the way to the bottom and sitting right at the bar. Here, you have a great view of the stage where musical acts perform, and you can talk to the excellent bartenders who are at the very top of their game.

The drinks here are fabulous, but be warned, these bartenders do have a bit of a heavy hand. We always enjoy the sweet offering called A Dame'll Sting Ya, which features lemon gin, ginger liqueur, and some honey with fresh cranberry and lemon juice. It even gets finished off with fresh honeycomb -- be sure to take a bite. However, don't shy away from the specials or other recommendations from the bartenders, because everything here is outstanding.

(407) 560-9288

1570 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Dockside Margaritas

Dockside Margaritas couches - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Dockside Margaritas at Walt Disney World takes the ambiance of a great bar to a whole new level with its outdoor lounging area and the frequent live music setup. It's hard to imagine a bar at Disney without a good ambiance, and here, you're immersed in it. Order your tasty drinks from the menu, find a cozy spot in the lounging area, and soon you'll be enjoying the performances of talented artists in this quaint space.

The margaritas on offer are all solid choices, but for a truly memorable experience, we highly recommend the seasonal offerings for their unique flavors. Additionally, Disney Springs offers some of the best people-watching opportunities, and Dockside Margaritas' prime location allows for superior people-watching as you enjoy a drink by the water. Given its popularity, it's wise to arrive early in the evening since the prime lounging spots fill up quickly, and understandably so.

(407) 939-5277

Marketplace, Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830

Topolino's Terrace

French Rose cocktail - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

This fabulous rooftop spot atop the Riviera Resort is home to one of our all-time favorite pasta dishes, but the bar here is outstanding, as well. In fact, if you can't secure a reservation for this coveted spot, bellying up to the bar will grant you access to the same menu, as well as an opportunity to engage in conversation with the fabulous bartenders.

When it comes to drinks, we love the Pomegranate Paradiso and the French Rose. The pomegranate drink is a simple concoction that packs quite the punch, with vodka and juices of lemon, pomegranate, and pineapple. The French Rose is another vodka-based drink, featuring Combier Crème de Pamplemousse Rose Liqueur, raspberry, and lemon with agave and soda water for a bit of fizz. For a light appetizer, there's nothing better than the ricotta, paired with tomatoes, balsamic, pepper, and basil, served with bread shaped like wheat.

(407) 939-5277

1080 Esplanade Ave, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

California Grill

California Grill wine pairing - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

For another fabulous rooftop experience, you'll need to travel a little closer to the Magic Kingdom and visit the Contemporary Resort. Here, on the very top floor, you'll find the California Grill. Like Topolino's Terrace, securing a reservation here can be quite difficult, but you can also score a bar spot. Whether you eat at the restaurant or sit at the bar, you'll have the same access to drinks.

Our biggest recommendation actually involves the wine pairing. Many restaurants across the property offer wine pairings with meals, but we have been most impressed with the offerings from California Grill. What you get compared to paying for a single glass of wine is quite impressive. These wine pairings are primarily accessible when the California Grill is running a prix fixe menu, so you'll want to pay close attention to whether the night you plan on dining there features such a menu.

(407) 934-7639

4600 World Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Nomad Lounge

exterior of the Nomad Lounge - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Animal Kingdom is full of lush trails to walk down and beautiful animals to watch in environments similar to their natural habitats. It's our favorite zoo to visit, and the food and drink here are an absolute can't-miss. One of our favorite spots at any Animal Kingdom park is the Nomad Lounge.

It's a quaint spot, and the seating isn't ultra-abundant, so you'll want to plan ahead if this is a must-try for you and your party. Since the reservation system is first-come, first-serve in person, it's definitely a harder restaurant to time well. But if you have a bit of flexibility in your schedule, we highly recommend it. Hanging from the ceiling are beautiful banners celebrating the wonder of traveling the world, and the drinks are explorations all in themselves. It's hard to go wrong here, like with many other favorite bars at Walt Disney World, but we have a special love for the bright and tart Annapurna Zing.

(407) 939-5277

2901 Osceola Pkwy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Enchanted Rose

Enchanted Rose lounge - Walt Disney World

At the Grand Floridian Resort, one of the most iconic and upscale resorts on Disney property, you'll find the Enchanted Rose lounge. Each room of this bar offers a distinct area that pays homage to Disney's live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast." The drinks are absolutely delicious, and the small plates are quite tasty, too. We find the presentation of the individual drinks here quite fabulous, and it is this attention to detail, along with the beautiful space, that calls us to return.

Not to mention, a stop here becomes an absolute necessity if you are undertaking a monorail bar crawl between the resorts on the monorail line. It's an experience that seamlessly blends luxury with the magic of Disney storytelling, and if you need a quick break from the Magic Kingdom between rides, pop on over for a quick drink before heading back to fireworks. If you're looking for a recommendation, try out the Island Rose or really anything the kind cast recommends.

(407) 939-5277

4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32830

Oga's Cantina

Oga's Cantina drinks - Walt Disney World

Perhaps the most quintessential of all must-do Walt Disney World bars is none other than Oga's Cantina on Batuu, a planet housing an outpost in a galaxy far, far away. This Star Wars fan's dream come true is a place where droids, Jedi, and Sith walk among us. In this area of Hollywood Studios, you'll find this little watering hole near the landing spot for the Millennium Falcon.

Inside, a tight-knit space wraps around an otherworldly-looking bar full of alien tonics and brews. Dropping some catchy and fun beats, you can enjoy DJ R3X's serious mixing skills as you sip on a vodka-based Jedi Mind Trick, a fruity Yub Nub with rum, or even the tequila-forward and botanical-heavy Dagobah Slug Slinger. Whenever we visit, we typically enjoy one of these, but we're also big fans of the Fuzzy Tauntaun, which comes with lip-numbing foam, or the ultra-bubbly Bespin Fizz.

(407) 939-5277

351 S Studio Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Trader Sam's Grog Grotto

tiki drink skull - Disney D23 / Facebook

At the Polynesian Resort, down a side hallway not far from the lobby, you'll find a longtime Disney favorite called Trader Sam's Grog Grotto. This one opens at 3 p.m., but the line waiting to get in will probably start forming a little while before that, often as early as 1:30 p.m., so be sure to plan plenty of time in your day for your visit. It's great for families until 8 p.m., after which time the bar becomes an adults-only spot, making it a fabulous place for a tiki-drink-filled date night.

Inside, you'll find a funky, themed space that literally changes as you order your chosen drink. Between the cast members' responses to your drinks and how the restaurant reacts to what you order, this spot is memorable. We won't divulge any spoilers here, but we highly recommend someone in your party order an Uh-Oa, which is a fruit and rum-based drink. You can come back and thank us later.

(407) 939-5277

1600 Seven Seas Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Space 220

yellow Illumination cocktail - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Though securing a Space 220 dining reservation can be difficult, obtaining a bar reservation is considerably easier, and, when you do, you'll be treated to some excellent bartenders slinging fabulous concoctions 220 miles above the planet. After all, that's the core concept: Departing Epcot and traveling aboard a special elevator straight up to a space-station-themed restaurant. As you sip on the delightful offerings, you'll observe spaceships and astronauts floating by the expansive windows.

The drinks are quite good and fun, particularly the Illumination, which combines passionfruit, pineapple, orange, and even passion fruit boba pearls. However, it's really the ambiance that makes it worth the visit. From the elevator ride simulating your ascent into space to the panoramic views of the cosmos, it's a challenge not to feel completely transported to a realm beyond Earth. The food here is good, but we really think the drinks and views outshine the food.

(407) 337-7223

1382 Avenue of the Stars, Orlando, FL 32836

La Cava Del Tequila

La Cava Avocado margarita - lacavadeltequila / Instagram

Drinking around the world is a popular activity for large groups of adults visiting Epcot. Frequently, one of the first stops these groups make is at a fabulous bar inside the Mexico Pavilion called La Cava Del Tequila. Though there is seating inside, most people wait in line, walk up to the counter, place their order, and walk out with one of the best margaritas they've ever had.

We are absolutely in love with the offerings here, and even though there are frequently specialty margaritas you can enjoy with the different seasons and partnerships, there are some standbys that are also excellent. The La Cava Avocado margarita is quite popular, and if you're looking for something quite different, consider trying The Wild One, which even features a black ant salt rim. If margaritas aren't your thing, there are quite a few Mexican beers available.

(407) 842-1132

200 Epcot Center Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Wine Bar George

Wine Bar George wine - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

If you're looking for a place to grab a great glass of wine at Walt Disney World, a wine bar is exactly the ticket, and at Disney Springs, you may be surprised to learn there is an excellent one. Wine Bar George is across from The Boathouse and near the Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar that we love so much.

When visiting, especially on date night, we love sitting at the bar and going in without a reservation. We also tend to order based on what the bartender recommends for wine, as the recommendations are always spot on. In terms of bites, we love the Saganaki on Fire, which is flaming cheese served with crostini. In addition to great wine, we also enjoy ordering the ever-popular Frozcato. This icy drink is a blend of pineapple Dole Whip, vodka, and Moscato wine, and it's another of our favorites in all of Walt Disney World.

(407) 490-1800

1610 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

The Boathouse

The Boathouse exterior - The Boathouse / Facebook

Across the way from Wine Bar George at Disney Springs, you'll find The Boathouse. You'll know you're there when you see the amphicars driving down the sloped entry right into the water. These cars, also run by The Boathouse, are super fun to take a ride on, but for something a little less adventurous, we enjoy taking in lunch or dinner at a table.

This spot has some of our favorite potent drinks at the Walt Disney World Resort. Our favorite offering is called The Shipwreck, and it is so strong that your waiter may verify that you don't have anything too important happening later in the day because this one might leave you feeling a little marooned due to its strength. It's a delicious mix of fresh juices and Passoã, as well as gold and silver rum. This one packs a punch, but we keep going back to it over and over again. Drink it slowly over the course of your meal, and you'll be fine.

(407) 939-2628

1620 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Victoria Falls Lounge

Seychelles Martini drink - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

For a little bit of a hidden gem, head on over to the Animal Kingdom Resort and visit the Victoria Falls Lounge. This bar is rather unassuming, nestled near some pretty fabulous restaurants, and it doesn't draw a lot of attention, but the cast members here are warm, and the drinks are superb. Not to mention, with its central location in the resort, it's a great place to stop for a drink as you take in the stunning view of the animals just outside the huge windows.

Like some other bars on our list, this one doesn't open until 4 p.m., but it remains open until as late as 11 p.m., offering a cozy spot for an evening unwind. We are quite fond of the Seychelles Martini, a delightful gin drink mixed with raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice. It's the perfect cocktail to enjoy as the sun sets over the savanna.

(407) 939-5277

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, FL 32830

BaseLine Tap House

drinks and cheese - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

If you find yourself wandering around Hollywood Studios in need of a great beer, a tantalizing cocktail, and a good seat, be sure to check out Baseline Tap House. Situated not far from the entrance to Galaxy's Edge, this is a walk-up bar where you can place your order and then take your pick of either outdoor seating or the more limited indoor seating to enjoy your selections. We also like to pair a California Cheese and Charcuterie Plate with our drinks for a truly delightful little juice and snack break.

The ambiance is enhanced by the music, which features intriguing covers of popular songs that add to the laid-back vibe. When it comes to drinks, you can't go wrong with the California Sunset — a tasty mixture of vodka, Southern Comfort, sweet and sour, orange juice, and a pomegranate float that mirrors the colors of a perfect sunset.

(407) 939-5277

351 S Studio Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Jellyrolls

drink with Jellyrolls - jellyrollsorlando / Instagram

For a bar exclusive to adults and with an incredible show, you must check out Jellyrolls located along the Boardwalk. This one doesn't open until 7 p.m., and you'll need to pay a cover charge to get in. The show begins at 8 p.m. and then continues throughout the evening.

In short, this is a dueling piano bar where the cast members keep the drinks flowing, and you are encouraged to sing along and enjoy the incredible pianists putting on a funny, touching, and memorable show every single night. For this one, you'll park at the Boardwalk parking, and let the security cast members know that you're headed over to Jellyrolls in order to gain access to the resort. In terms of drinks, we recommend ordering either your favorite go-to mixed drinks or asking if there are any special seasonal ones available, as there usually are.

(407) 560-8770

2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya

Summer's End drink - Dani Zoeller / Tasting Table

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya is the newest restaurant to open in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot. This one took the place of where Tokyo dining once stood. This restaurant with an excellent bar is an incredible mix of culture, sushi, ambiance, and cocktails. We are big fans of several offerings here, but Summer's End is one of our favorites. This is a sake drink that has a strong strawberry taste to it, complemented by a hint of citrus.

That said, as the restaurant's intent is to focus on the different celebrations of the seasons, we guarantee that the menu will change over the course of the year. As you return in different seasons, there will surely be different cocktail offerings to celebrate the changing times. In terms of food, everything we've tried here has been absolutely fabulous, from the sushi to the Wagyu. You simply can't go wrong, and each dish seems to be crafted with as much attention to detail as the drinks.

(407) 939-5277

200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830

