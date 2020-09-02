16th Montreal International Black Film Festival: 120 Films From 30 Countries + Impactful Special Events!

A necessary ONLINE Festival for our times – Innovative, Strong, Diverse and Bold programming - Amplifying even more Black Voices!

The 16th Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF), created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, will be presented by Quebecor in collaboration with Desjardins from September 23 to October 4, 2020.

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's biggest Black Film Festival, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF), has unveiled the programming for its 16th edition. MIBFF will be available entirely ONLINE across Canada and around the World, which highlights important topics such as the Environment, Immigration, Music, Human Rights, Women's Rights, Systemic Racism, LGBTQ identity and Black Lives Matter.

The Festival will open on Wednesday, September 23 at 7PM with a Canadian film, Sergio Navarretta's The Cuban starring Louis Gossett Jr. Then as of September 24, a record of 120 films from 30 countries, will be available ONLINE until October 4. MIBFF will close with Sonia Lowman's Black Boys, produced by NFL New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins. All Access Passes – giving access to the whole film selection ONLINE - are available for purchase for only $49 here.

"This historic 2020 Online edition highlights the tales and events that have challenged conventions, left a distinctive mark on our times, and changed how we see the world. We feel privileged to be able to amplify the voices of more Black Filmmakers at such an important time in our history." Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of MIBFF

Some of this year's must-see films are: Back of the Moon, Binti, Lusala, The Cuban, The Last Tree, We are the Heat, Black Boys, Kenbe Fem, Mrs. F, T Gros, Land of Dry Bones & more!

PANELS AND EVENTS

The MIBFF BLACK MARKET, Co-presented by Telefilm Canada and Conseil des Arts et des Lettres du Québec, is a space dedicated to the cinema industry with some powerful & FREE panel discussions: Racebending in Film and Television, Black Stories Matter, Show me the Money, Black Women Behind the Lens, Meet the Filmmakers.

The MIBFF IN THE NEIGHBORHOODS – presented by Desjardins – which this year will give youth FREE access to a movie discussion on September 25 at 7PM at the Cultural and Community House in Montreal North.

The MIBFF KIDS PROGRAM which will inspire children through the discovery of Black stories.

Also introducing this year, the PUBLIC'S CHOICE AWARD! Every MIBFF All Access Pass holder will be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite films on the Festival's online streaming platform in various categories. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 5.

