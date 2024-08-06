16th annual World MMA Awards voting open; MMA Junkie and Nolan King receive nominations
Voting is underway for the 16th annual World MMA Awards, where Alex Pereira, Alexandre Pantoja, Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev, and Renan Ferreira are up for the top honor of Charles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year.
Female Fighter of the Year finalists are Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco, Liz Carmouche, Raquel Pennington, and Zhang Weili.
In addition, MMA Junkie (Media Source of the Year) and Nolan King (Journalist of the Year) also are finalists.
Fighters Only Magazine again is hosting the awards. The date and location for a black-tie ceremony hasn't been determined, although it typically coincides during the week of the UFC's final pay-per-view event of the year in December.
According to Fighters Only, a panel of MMA industry experts put together the list of award nominees for a year-long period covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Voting is now open at WorldMMAAwards.com.
Below is the full list of finalists by category:
Charles 'Mask' Lewis Fighter of the Year
Female Fighter of the Year
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
International Fighter of the Year
Fight of the Year
Knockout of the Year
Submission of the Year
Comeback of the Year
Upset of the Year
Commentator of the Year
Analyst of the Year
Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year
Trainer of the Year
Gym of the Year
Referee of the Year
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Leading Man
Best Promotion
Personality of the Year
Bruce Buffer
Daniel Cormier
Chael Sonnen
Joe Rogan
Nina-Marie Daneile
Best MMA Programming
MMA Media Source of the Year
MMA Journalist of the Year
Fighting Spirit Award
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 16th annual World MMA Awards voting open; MMA Junkie and Nolan King receive nominations