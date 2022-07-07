What do 164 pounds of THC edibles and 37 pounds of raw weed look like? See for yourself

Palm Beach County detectives were on gang detail when they made a major find. Drugs, guns and cash. A lot.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested and charged three men who they say were involved in a drug transaction.

Here’s what investigators found:

▪ 182 grams of methamphetamine.

▪ Five grams of Percocet.

▪ Three guns.

▪ $40,728 in cash.

▪ 37 pounds of raw marijuana.

▪ 164 pounds of THC edibles. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation, according to Healthline.

▪ Four pounds of THC liquid.

▪ Six pounds of THC wax.

The men charged: Carlos Alfredo Martinez, 19, who is being held on $10,000 on the drug possession charge but is being held on no bail on the equipment charge; Zachary Johnson, 20, who is being held on $3,000 bond on the drug possession charge and $25,000 on possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon charge; and Carl Garry Admette, 29, who is being held on a $2,000 bond for cocaine possession with intent to sell and $2,000 for failure to appear.

“Welcome to PBC Jail,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.