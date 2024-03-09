160 Passengers Evacuated After United Flight Rolls Off Runway and Tilts to the Side

"All passengers were bused to the terminal and assisted by our team with their onward connections and other needs," United Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement

Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP United Airlines Flight 2477

A plane had to be evacuated early Friday morning after it rolled off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), United Airlines Flight 2477 slid onto the grass after landing at the airport around 8 a.m. The flight was traveling from Memphis International Airport, with 160 passengers and six crew members on board, per the Associated Press.

Videos taken at the scene and shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed one of the plane's wings only a few feet away from the grass as it tilted to one side.

"After landing in rainy conditions, United 2477 exited the taxiway into a grassy area. All passengers were bused to the terminal and assisted by our team with their onward connections and other needs," United Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement.

IAH confirmed on X that no one on board the Boeing 737 was injured following the incident. According to the airport, the Houston Fire Department and Houston Airport Operations also assisted with the evacuation.

"United Airlines is working to remove the plane, which is not impacting flight operations. Flights in and out of IAH continue without interruption," their post explained.

Passenger Mike Allard told KTRK he heard a "huge pop" before the plane tilted.

Airport incident update: pic.twitter.com/pzK7ZYuNB2 — Bush Intercontinental Airport (@iah) March 8, 2024

"Seems like we were making a turn. The plane was going a little too fast and just slid off. That's what I took it as. I'm glad everybody's OK. I think the Lord was with us and protected us," said Allard.

He shared with the outlet that he is a pastor who was traveling to the area to conduct a funeral. After the incident delayed him, one of his associates had to step in.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on X that it is "sending a team to investigate Friday's runway excursion." The FAA will also investigate the incident.

Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP View of area where United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto

Friday's events come a day after United Airlines Flight 35, en route to Osaka, Japan, had to divert to Los Angeles after a tire fell off its aircraft. The flight departed from San Francisco International Airport and there were no reported injuries.



