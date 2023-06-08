16 new wind turbines pitched for Pictou and Antigonish counties

A proposed wind farm could bring 16 turbines to the border of Pictou and Antigonish counties. (Matt Duguid/CBC - image credit)

Sixteen new wind turbines could be coming to the border of Pictou and Antigonish counties.

WEB Weavers Mountain Wind Limited Partnership has proposed the development south of Highway 104 near Marshy Hope, N.S.

The company filed its assessment of potential environmental impacts to the province on Wednesday.

The project would see 16 turbines that are up to 206.5 metres tall erected in the area west of Beaver Meadow. They are each expected to produce 6.2 MW of energy, or 99.2 MW collectively.

If approved, construction would start in 2024, and the turbines would start operating in 2025, with an anticipated lifespan of 25 years.

The spot was selected because of its wind resources, as it is one of the highest elevations in the area. It is also near existing transmission lines and not close to residences.

Strum Consulting

The project is one of five proposals selected by the province last year to increase the amount of green energy. The government has set a goal of meeting 80 per cent of Nova Scotia's energy needs with renewables by 2030.

Each of the five projects — which also include the Benjamins Mill proposal, Ellershouse 3, Higgins Mountain and Wedgeport — is majority-owned by one or more Mi'kmaw communities.

Weavers Mountain Wind Limited Partnership is operated by SWEB Development and Glooscap First Nation.

The public is invited to provide feedback on the proposal until July 7.

Environment Minister Tim Halman will make a decision whether or not to approve the proposal by July 27.

