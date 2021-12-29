16 Very Relatable Tweets About New Year's Eve In 2021

Three! Two! Womp womp …

Due to a combination of the delta and omicron variants getting everyone sick, it seems like New Year’s Eve 2021 is going to feel a lot like News Year’s Eve 2020, which shouldn’t be too hard to remember because in pandemic time that was about a month ago, right?

Before you wallow in too much self pity by sipping straight from a bottle of Martini and Rossi alone on your couch and watching freakin’ Pete Davidson live it up in Pete Davidson’s Miami with Miley Cyrus on a night where you should be living it up, keep in mind you are not alone. We’re all mourning the loss of a holiday where we should be out, drinking, kissing, and wearing our sparkliest clothing. If you don’t believe us, just read these very funny tweets about how much of a bummer New Year’s Eve is going to be this year.

At least the suckiness is universal.

NYE 2020: “this is gonna be our year!”



NYE 2021: “it’s fine, back to normal soon”



NYE 2022: *dead silence with uncertainty* — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) December 28, 2021

Not having to find a New Years outfit because I’m staying home>> — LAURAIDA (@_lauraidamarie) December 28, 2021

“Wyd for New Years” brother we almost at 6000 covid cases it’s over — Pastor Kyle. (@itsqail) December 24, 2021

who all going to livingroompalooza for new years? — let my people glo ✨ (@MichellCClark) December 29, 2021

my new years plans pic.twitter.com/RpsAeefFGt — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) December 29, 2021

Husband: What are you wearing for New Year’s Eve?



Me: I think sweatpants are good for the 12 foot walk to the couch. — Jawbreaker 🍾🥂🎊 (@sixfootcandy) December 29, 2021

NYE vibes this year pic.twitter.com/H5jEDbkt1k — Sivvvy (@livewithsivs) December 28, 2021

Think I found the NYE outfit 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/gYPlpD48ws — jacque *get the vaxx* for real 😷💙 Biden/Harris💙 (@JacqueVaxx) December 28, 2021

you stupid slut!!!!!! you’ll never have a nye again!!!!! https://t.co/R1DHgrHtUT — kb (@uncooljerk) December 28, 2021

I have no idea what to wear to the living room on New Years Eve and I’m not even sure I’m going to go. — Joanne Bernard (@JoanneLynnNS) December 23, 2021

All I see when I get these NYE invites: pic.twitter.com/H9kRfajrfx — DoctorJonPaul (They/Them/Tired)✊🏾🏳️‍🌈🎄 (@DoctorJonPaul) December 29, 2021

I decided to buy bubbles for a NYE toast in the interest of optimism. I asked the shop owner for a medium fancy champagne and she recommended one and as she was ringing it up said “This was the official champagne of the Titanic so it’s perfect for this year.” Oh well I tried. — Danielle Evans (@daniellevalore) December 29, 2021

Here’s a pic of my hot date for NYE! Who else is staying home? Cheers! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/ANg6NjazV7 — Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊💙🦆 (@dhershiser) December 28, 2021

NYE gonna be a movie fr...



Home Alone — rello 🃏 (@elmachipiao) December 29, 2021

My New Years Eve plans 👇 pic.twitter.com/qiIhyCac6Z — Amigo (@jfistacuffs) December 29, 2021

hear me out what if instead of kissing someone at midnight on new years we just all collectively scream — 𝔠𝔥𝔩𝔬𝔢 ♎︎ (@pradahag) December 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.