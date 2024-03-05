‘16 and Pregnant’ Dad Killed in Devastating ATV Accident

MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

Sean Garinger, the ex-boyfriend of 16 and Pregnant star Selena Gutierrez, died on Wednesday in an ATV accident. He was 20 years old.

Garinger’s mother, Mary Hobbs, confirmed his death to The Sun and recounted the tragic accident at his home in Boone, North Carolina.

Garinger was moving his ATV from one parking spot to another, she said. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud,” Hobbs said, explaining that the vehicle flipped and “crushed” his skull.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” she told the newspaper. “By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

According to Garinger’s obituary, he loved riding his ATV, along with a wide range of outdoor sports and activities. “Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest,” it said. “His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

Garinger and Gutierrez had two children together, Dareli and Esmi. Gutierrez’s first pregnancy was chronicled on the sixth season of the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, in March 2021.

In their dramatic episode, Gutierrez left with her “first love” Garinger when he was kicked out of her family home. On the way to his mother's house, Gutierrez learned he had been allegedly cheating on her and returned home with her newborn shortly after. The two went on to have another child together but separated in the past year.

Garinger’s time on the MTV show highlighted his close relationship with Hobbs, who suffers from chronic pain due to trigeminal nerve damage. In one episode she talked about considering assisted suicide. The two lived together before he died.

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday,” Hobbs told The Sun. “He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left.”

Hobbs told the newspaper that she “laid next to” her son’s body until the ambulance arrived.

