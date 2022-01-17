'16 and Pregnant' alum Jordan Cashmyer dies at 27: 'Wish life would have been kinder to her'

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared as a teenager on MTV's reality show "16 and Pregnant" in 2014, has died at age 27, her representative confirmed.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to USA TODAY that Cashmyer died on Friday, just 10 days after her 27th birthday. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

"This has been a very sad couple of days," representative Howard Wood told USA TODAY in an email Monday, calling Cashmyer a "sweet, caring and good hearted person. I'm honored to have been able to know and work with Jordan for many years and wish life would have been kinder to her. I hope she is in a better place."

Cashmyer's episode of "16 and Pregnant," which first aired on MTV in the summer of 2014, detailed her and then-boyfriend Derek Taylor's struggles with homelessness during her pregnancy. Cashmyer would later welcome daughter Genevieve Shae Taylor, born on March 7, 2014, according to an announcement from MTV at the time. She gave birth to a second daughter, Lyla, last year.

The official account for MTV's "Teen Mom," a reality spinoff from "16 and Pregnant" that followed many of the original show's young stars adjusting to parenthood after they welcomed their newborns, mourned Cashmyer in a post Sunday night, though Cashmyer did not appear on any of the franchise's spinoffs, according to her IMDb page.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer," the post read. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer.



Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 17, 2022

Cashmyer wasn't the first "16 and Pregnant" alum to face an untimely death. Season 2 alum Valerie Fairman was found dead in 2016 in Pennsylvania at age 23. Fairman's episode, which first aired in 2010, followed her pregnancy with daughter Nevaeh, who was 7 at the time of her death.

Previously: Ex-star of '16 and Pregnant' Valerie Fairman found dead in Pennsylvania

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jordan Cashmyer death: '16 and Pregnant' star was 27, cause unknown