16 People Who Were Trying To Find Love, But Got These Weird, Gross Messages On Dating Apps Instead

If you've ever been on a dating app, then you've likely been subject to more than one extremely cringey DM, and these 16 fellow swipers can 100% relate. Here's some of the oddest messages they've received:

1.This person who needed to know whether the person they were going on a first date with was on birth control:

are you on birth control, i know it's a personal question but kinda important to know
2.This person who didn't receive a text back right away, so they proceeded to have a conversation with themself:

person has a convo with himself and then acting as if it was a joke
3.And keeping that theme: this person who "didn't make the cut" because they didn't respond fast enough:

person responding that they were busy but the first person says no, too bad you took too long
4.This person who made their mom cry:

well i'm special i made my mom cry today
5.This person who came on a bit too strong:

i woke up imagining you laying next to me my strong arms around you
6.This person who doesn't want to risk inflating anyone's ego:

ehh it's better than calling you hot that would just inflate your ego. when are you free
7.This person who accidentally sent a screenshot of their date's messages to...their date:

a screenshot and then another text saying oh my god i'm so sorry
8.This "zoologist":

unfortunately your vagina takes up too much nervous energy for your brain to be capable of even a minute fraction of the intelletual complexities mine is you can trust me i'm a zoologist
9.This person who counted themself out before they even started:

person's opening line is that the other person probably accidentally swiped right on them so they should just admit it and be honest
10.This person who needs their love interest to try harder:

no response is pretty disappointing from reading your profile i was actually excited to talk to you. i'd prefer you be super involved with me and this try a little harder moving forward is that clear
11.This person who thinks "3-D girls are too vapid":

3d girls are too vapid
12.This person who is apparently bursting at the seams:

person sends a sext
13.This person who doesn't handle rejection well:

i wanted to talk to you and get to know you... person keeps sending texts even the other person isn't responding
14.This person who should go outside:

in response to how are you a person says, super thin! having a mid-life crisis loosing hair, insecure and probably having fomo because have been single for almost 8 years
15.This person is way too ready at 6:49 a.m.:

wish i could give you morning kisses those are also good for breakfast
16.And finally, this person who can't spell to save their life:

person can't spell cello or orchestras
What's the cringiest message you've ever received? Let us know in the comments.