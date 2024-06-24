Who is 16-year-old track phenom Quincy Wilson?

One of the breakout stars of this year's Olympic Track and Field Trials is 16-year-old sprinter Quincy Wilson, who's holding his own against more experienced runners almost twice his age.

And on Monday night, he'll have a chance to achieve his dream of making the U.S. team in the men's 400 meters.

Already the world under-18 record holder in the event after running 44.66 seconds in the opening round to break the 42-year-old record, Wilson set a new mark in Sunday's semifinal heat, crossing the finish line in a personal-best 44.59 seconds to finish third and advance to Monday night's final.

"It’s spectacular. A 16-year-old coming out here, competing like a true competitor, not letting the moment get too big but living in the moment," said Olympic gold medalist Michael Norman, who'll be running against Wilson in the final.

Quincy Wilson crosses the finish line third in the 400 meter semifinal with a national high school record time of 44.59 Sunday at the US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Here's more about the young track star:

How old is Quincy Wilson?

Quincy Wilson was born on Jan. 8, 2008. He is 16 years old.

Where is Quincy Wilson from?

Wilson lives with his parents, Monique and Roy Wilson, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

His older sister, Kadence, is an accomplished athlete in her own right. She is a sophomore at James Madison University, where she is a sprinter and long jumper. In 2023, she was named to the All Sun Belt Conference third team in the 4x400 meter relay.

Where does Quincy Wilson go to high school?

Wilson attends Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, where he is a rising junior.

He is a five-time AAU Junior Olympic Games champion.

He is a two-time defending indoor champion in the 400 meters at the New Balance Nationals. He is also the reigning New Balance Nationals outdoor 400-meter champion, after finishing second in the event in 2023.

Wilson attends the same school where his cousin, Shaniya Hall, graduated before going on to run track at the University of Oregon.

Does Quincy Wilson have an NIL deal?

Wilson became one of the youngest American athletes to sign an NIL contract with a major sports brand last September when he reached an agreement with New Balance.

When is the men's 400 meter final?

The men's 400 final at the U.S. Olympic Trials will be run Monday at 9:59 p.m. ET on NBC.

Should Wilson qualify for Paris, he would be the youngest-ever male member of the American Olympic track team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Quincy Wilson, 16-year-old track star and 400m Olympic hopeful