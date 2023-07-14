16-year-old stabbed to death in east London named as teen charged with murder

The scene near West Ham Park (John Dunne/Evening Standard)

Detectives have named a 16-year-old fatally stabbed in an east London park as a teenager was charged with his murder.

Schoolboy Rahaan Ahmed Amin suffered a knife wound to the heart and, despite paramedics battling to save him, he died at the scene.

Police were scrambled to West Ham park at 5.30pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

The air ambulance was also on the scene of the knifing which took place in daylight near families playing in the park.

A 16 year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Two other 16-year-old boys arrested at the scene have been released with no further action.

DCI Kelly Allen for Specialist Crime North said: “We know this incident will have caused a considerable amount of concern for local residents and I would like to reassure the public that we continue to work around the clock to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this tragic incident.

“I urge members of the public to help us with our investigation by providing any images, footage or information they may have that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.