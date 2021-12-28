A 16-year-old who lives in Homestead is missing. Police now want your help finding him.

Sebastian Gonzalez is 16 years old, stands about 6-foot-2, weighs about 240 pounds and hasn’t been seen in a week.

Miami-Dade police want your help finding the teen from Homestead.

Sebastian Gonzalez

Sebastian was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Homestead. He’s probably traveling on a Schwinn bicycle.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police special victims unit at 305-715-3300 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or contact Crime Stoppers through the website.

