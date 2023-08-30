16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Stabbing After Alleged Dispute Over McDonald’s Sweet-And-Sour Sauce

A 16-year-old girl died after another teen allegedly stabbed her during an argument about McDonald’s sweet-and-sour dipping sauce outside the fast-food restaurant in Washington, D.C., early on Sunday, according to police.

Naima Liggon, who lived in Waldorf, Maryland, was taken by car to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead sometime after 2 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police arrested another girl, also 16 and from Waldorf, on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder, adding that the teen had a knife in her possession at the time.

The suspect’s attorney said at a hearing on Monday that she was acting in self-defense, The Washington Post reported, and she pleaded to the juvenile equivalent of not guilty.

But prosecutors said that the fight was captured on surveillance video, which allegedly showed the girl lunging at Liggon as she was getting back in the car.

At Monday’s hearing, a detective testified that Liggon, the 16-year-old and another girl were arguing about sweet-and-sour sauce prior to the stabbing.

“At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce,” the judge said at the hearing, according to the Post, before ordering that the girl remain in custody until another hearing scheduled for Friday.

A 16-year-old girl died after she was allegedly stabbed outside a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., early Sunday, authorities said.

“Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life,” her mother, Joy Liggon, said in a statement. “She was loved and admired by so many people. Naima loved music and the arts, basketball, and she was shaping up to be a master barber. She had just been hired to work at Krispy Kreme as a doughnut specialist and was preparing to get her drivers license. The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community. Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.

“If I had one message for parents it’s: love on your kids. Make sure they know they are loved when they walk out your door Because you never know if that may be the last time you see them. We love Naima and will miss her incredibly and She left a lasting imprint on our hearts. I pray for our family and her friends and also for the family of the young lady who took her life.”

Liggon was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, where classes for the new school year began Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic time for our school community,” the school’s principal, Shanif Pearl, said in a statement on Sunday, noting that grief counseling would be made available. “I ask that you please keep Naima’s family, friends, loved ones and our school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

