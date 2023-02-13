Brianna Ghey, 16, posted on TikTok hours before being stabbed to death

Will Bolton
Family handout/Warrington Police
Family handout/Warrington Police

A 16-year-old stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” posted a video on TikTok just hours before she was killed.

Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, just after 3pm on Saturday.

The teenager had over 63,000 followers on TikTok and regularly posted on the social media platform.

She had a number of social media profiles and frequently posted videos miming pop songs whilst in school uniform.

Her family paid tribute the teenager, describing her as a "strong, fearless, one of kind" daughter, sister and granddaughter.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is understood that Brianna was born a boy but had been living as a girl for a number of months.

Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans of Cheshire police described it as a “targeted attack” during a “busy day” at the park.

Police said that they do not believe the crime is related to the fact that Brianna is transgender and there is currently no evidence to suggest it is a hate crime.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to come forward and contact police
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to come forward and contact police

Officers said that they were keeping an “open mind” as to the motive.

In a statement, her family said:  "Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Head teacher at Birchwood Community High School, Emma Mills, where Brianna was a pupil, said: "We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

"This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community."

Friends of Brianna leave flowers close to where she was stabbed to death
Friends of Brianna leave flowers close to where she was stabbed to death

The arrested teenagers are from the local area and are currently being held in custody.

Emergency services were called to Linear Park in Culcheth by members of the public at 3.13pm yesterday, Saturday 11 February 2023, after Brianna’s body was found on a path. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were continuing to trace the weapon and establish a motive for the attack, police said.

Additional officers are patrolling the area, which is a well-known dog walking spot.

Speaking on Sunday, Emma Fortune, who works in Valli Opticians in Birchwood, said Brianna and her mother had been customers of theirs since she started working there seven years ago.

Police attend the scene where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds
Police attend the scene where 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found with multiple stab wounds

“I last saw them last year,” she said. “Brianna looked gorgeous with her hair down and her make up. Her little face lit up when I told her how beautiful she looked.

"When I found out she’d been killed it was awful. I was so upset. Her mum will be devastated.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

