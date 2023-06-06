16-year-old boy killed in Highway 50 hit-and-run near Placerville. CHP investigating

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday on Highway 50 in El Dorado County, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit around 3 a.m. by a vehicle on westbound Highway 50 just past El Dorado Road, between Shingle Springs and Placerville, Sgt. Heather Mangus of California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office said Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle, which fled the scene, is believed to be a white Honda Accord of model year 2018 to 2022, Mangus said. One of the Honda’s mirrors may have fallen off at the scene, she said.

The victim was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Josiah Stayner.

The driver’s identity remains unknown. The CHP is investigating the deadly hit-and-run, Mangus said.