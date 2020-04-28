16 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From ‘The Goonies’ to ‘Full House’ (Photos)

It’s not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan’s day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we’ll add more as they inevitably take place.

“Chuck”

EW rallied the cast and crew of the NBC comedy series “Chuck” to not only reminisce about the show but also perform a table read of a fan-favorite episode from, the ninth episode of Season 3, “Chuck Versus the Beard.” Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky and Mark Christopher Lawrence all took part in the reunion, as did “Chuck” co-creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak.

“Parks and Recreation”

The cast of “Parks and Recreation” are doing an entire episode as part of a standalone, scripted special to air on NBC that will be inspired by social distancing. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta are all reprising their roles from the sitcom series to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The episode will air Thursday, April 30 on NBC.

“The Nanny”

Fran Drescher led the cast of her sitcom “The Nanny” for a live, virtual table read of the 1993 pilot episode. Madeline Zima, Charles Shaughnessy, Jonathan Penner, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, Renee Taylor, Daniel Davis, Nicholle Tom, Lauren Lane, Rachel Chagall and Benjamin Salisbury all took part in the reunion.

“The Goonies”

On April 27, Josh Gad hosted a reunion with almost the entire full cast of the ’80s cult classic “The Goonies,” including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Qyan, Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi. Gad also spoke with writer Chris Columbus and even got the 90-year-old director Richard Donner to join the call, though not without some technical difficulties first. The cast asked each other questions about what reactions they get from fans and even re-enacted a handful of scenes from the film.

“Hamilton”

After John Krasinski had a wave of support for the first episode his makeshift YouTube series “Some Good News” in which he chatted with his co-star on “The Office” Steve Carell, he then surprised a fan of “Mary Poppins Returns” who said her favorite musical was “Hamilton” and that she missed out on a performance of the show because of the coronavirus. Lin-Manuel Miranda then brought together the cast of the original Broadway production, including Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jonathan Groff, to sing the show’s opening number.

“That Thing You Do!”

The members of the fictional band The Wonders (or The Oneders) from Tom Hanks’ film “That Thing You Do!” reunited for the first time since the film’s release in 1996. Band members Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn all joined up with co-star Liv Tyler in honor of Adam Schlesinger. Schlesinger wrote the Oscar-nominated title song from the film and shortly before the reunion died of COVID-19.

“Melrose Place”

For the first time since 2012, Heather Locklear and the cast of “Melrose Place” reunited as part of the YouTube series “Stars in the House” to support The Actors Fund. Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga all took part to reminisce about the soapy Fox drama.

“Friday Night Lights”

The cast of the TV series “Friday Night Lights” reunited for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home,” with the cast specifically gathering to virtually watch the pilot episode of the series. Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter, Derek Phillips, Aimee Teegarden, Gaius Charles and Brad Leland took part, though stars Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton couldn’t attend. On the Zoom call, the cast also recalled how competitive actor Taylor Kitsch was playing flag football.

“High School Musical”

The cast of “High School Musical” didn’t stream their Zoom reunion call, which from Instagram photos shared by the cast included director Kenny Ortega along with Truman Alfaro, Vanessa Hudgens, Paul Becker, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale. They did however participate in Disney’s “Family Singalong” show, with star Zac Efron delivering a special message in lieu of being able to perform.

“My So-Called Life”

The cast of the sitcom “My So-Called Life” held a private Zoom reunion call that included Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Bess Armstrong, Devon Odessa, Tom Irwin, Mary Kay Place, Devon Gummersall and A.J. Langer. The series creator Winnie Holzman and her husband Paul Dooley also joined the call, though Jared Leto was not present.

“Contagion”

While not strictly a reunion, the cast of Steven Soderbergh’s pandemic outbreak drama “Contagion” banded together to help provide PSAs with advice about social distancing, hand washing and more. Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle were among the first set to record the informational videos, which were made in partnership with Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, the same school that also consulted on “Contagion” the film.

“Full House”

The cast of “Full House,” including John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin, all imagined a parody intro to their famous ’90s sitcom for a brief TikTok video they called “Full Quarantine.” It showed Saget sanitizing a Swiffer and Coulier fishing a slice of pizza out of a pond and ended with the caption, “unlike ‘Full House,’ this will all go away.”

“Taxi”

Another classic TV franchise with an unexpected reunion, the cast of the sitcom “Taxi” got together for an hour-long chat for “Stars in the House,” including Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Marilu Henner.

“Frasier”

Kelsey Grammer said on his reunion call for “Frasier” that he was initially skeptical about the idea of a “Cheers” spinoff series, but we’re glad he stuck it out. He was joined on an episode of “Stars In The House” along with David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler and Bebe Neuwirth.

“Jessie”

The cast of the Disney Channel series “Jessie” dedicated their gathering to Cameron Boyce, who passed away last year at age 20. Star Debby Ryan appeared on the episode of “Stars at Home” along with Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin.

“Victorious”

The stars of the Nickelodeon TV series “Victorious,” featuring Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, were already meant to gather around this time for the 10th anniversary of the series, but instead did so virtually. Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet and Eric Lange, as well as the show’s creator Dan Schneider, all participated in the call along with Grande and Justice.

“The Maze Runner”

“The Maze Runner” actress Kaya Scodelario shared a screenshot on Instagram of her Zoom call with her co-stars from the YA adventure trilogy, including Dylan O’Brien, Will Poulter, Ki Hong Lee, Dexter Draden and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. “We survived the Glade, the Scorch & whatever the third one was about. We got this,” Scodelario said in the post.

