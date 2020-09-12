These $16 Mesh Slip-Ons Are a Go-To for People with Plantar Fasciitis and Arthritis

Amazon

Your feet are arguably the least appreciated part of your body. They take you everywhere you need to go, and in return they get stuffed into uncomfortable chambers (a.k.a., shoes) for hours on end. It’s no wonder they ache so much. The one safe-haven for war-torn trotters is a pair of shoes that are designed to be comfortable and pain-relieving.

The Lancrop walking shoes are the comfortable and supportive home your feet deserve. Pressure-relieving design features like cushioned footbeds and flexible mesh fabric give the sneakers a supportive feel that people with arthritis and plantar fasciitis love.

“No plantar fasciitis pain when I wear these shoes,” wrote one happy Amazon shopper. “They hug my feet just right and, as long as I wear them, I have no plantar fasciitis pain... I am buying every color that suits my style. I hardly ever leave reviews, but I have to say that I love love love these shoes!”

The comfort features also allow for the shoes to be incredibly lightweight, so they won’t weigh your feet down like others might. That weightless feeling is something shoppers can’t get enough of, especially when they wear the shoes during long walks, endless work days, or intense workouts.

“I am 73 years young, work out in the gym and do aerobics,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have arthritis in my toes so these are great for the treadmill and recumbent bike.”

Nearly 2,500 Amazon customers have given the Lancrop walking shoes a stellar 4.4-star rating thanks to the cozy fit, but shoppers also enjoy the style. The mesh shoes are casual and versatile, and since there are 32 colors to choose from, it’s easy to find a pair (or a few) to your liking. Dress them with workout clothes, jeans, leggings, and whatever else is in your closet and you’ll see just how beneficial and cute these shoes can be.

Below, shop the shoes that Amazon shoppers say relieve their foot pain, no matter the circumstance.

