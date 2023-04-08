I Use This $16 Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosy, Sun-Kissed Glow

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Take this balm from day to night in just a few swipes.

Instagram @tower28beauty

On a recent vacation to Punta Cana, my one goal for the trip was to get a tan. Mission accomplished; I returned with my skin a golden, bronzed shade. I stayed on top of my sunscreen because I didn't want a painful sunburn, but I wouldn't have minded the rosy, flushed look that comes with it. So, I decided to pull out my makeup bag to see what I could use to capture that sun kissed shade. The only thing I had packed was Tower 28 Beauty's Juicebalm Tinted Lip Balm, which I originally intended to wear as a fruit punch-colored stained lip, but found that it also doubled as a great sheer blush.

The tinted lip balm comes in four nourishing shades that are all varying shades of pink and red. The dewy balm leaves lips nourished and hydrated with a vitamin- and produce-rich ingredient list including mango seed oil and vitamin E and vitamin C. It's also non-irritating and cruelty and vegan-free.

Tower 28

Juice balm appears natural but is buildable to a more lipstick-like coverage. While it swipes on with a pretty sheer tint, it has a pretty pigmented amount of color on the lips with just two to three layers.The formula feels buttery and stayed through many cocktails, a dip in the pool, snacking, and smooches, without much need for reapplication. After a few hours, it didn't appear as glossy, but the stain was still there. And when applied on my cheeks, it was easy to blend, making my skin look sun-blushed and dewy, and lasted all day.

InStyle / Jailynn Taylor

This tinted lip balm was a game changer for me on vacation, and many Sephora shoppers agree, calling the lip balm "extremely pigmented" and "super hydrating." One shopper said the product was "lightweight" with "a nice sheer color payoff." Another reviewer described the formula as "smooth " because it "just melts onto your lips... [but] doesn't feel sticky." A final five-star reviewer is planning to return for all the shades, particularly loving that "[the applicator is] rounded, so it covers the entirety of my lip in one swipe."

