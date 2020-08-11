16 income boosters if you're short on cash this month

Whether you’re struggling to make rent or just saving up for a new phone, extra money in your pocket during the pandemic is always a good thing.

Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch these days, especially now that the $600 bonus unemployment benefits are over and the pause on evictions ended on July 31.

There are a lot of lists online that claim to have the answers to your money woes, but it’s hard to tell which methods really work and which ones are scams.

To make things easier, we checked out a bunch of offers and put together this list of 17 legit ways you can give your bank balance a boost when times are tough.

1. Check if you’ve got any unclaimed money kicking around

It’s possible that you have unclaimed money just sitting in an old account — seriously, it happens a lot. In fact, Americans currently have more than $40 billion in unclaimed funds.

The best place to start your search is MissingMoney.com, which will tell you if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to unclaimed life insurance policies from relatives who have passed away.

You should also check with the IRS to see if you’ve got any tax refunds you forgot to collect.

You can amend your previous tax returns for up to three years if you were eligible for a refund and missed out.

2. Turn your hobby into a side gig

Got a hobby? You might be able to use it to score some side gigs and supplement your income.

The world’s largest online marketplace for digital services makes it super easy to get paid for doing what you love.

It’s sort of like using a dating site: You just create a profile describing what you bring to the table, and people will find you based on what they’re looking for.

Once you start completing gigs and racking up positive reviews, you can bump up the price of your services and make even more money.

Who knows, you might even find that you’re able to support yourself on your freelance income alone and never have to go back to an office again.

3. Stop overpaying on car insurance

If you own a car and you’re not shopping around for a lower insurance rate every six months, you could be throwing away up to $1,127 a year.

Comparing rates from multiple insurance companies may sound like a lot of work, but you can find you a better deal on insurance coverage in just three minutes.

Just answer a few quick questions, and a website will sort through quotes from more than 200 insurance companies to find you the lowest prices available for the exact same coverage you currently have.

It’s totally free, so even if you’re just curious it’s worth checking out to see how much you can save.

4. Make money playing games

You may have heard of companies that pay you cash to fill out surveys. In most cases, the pennies you’ll earn aren’t worth the effort you’ll put in. However, we found one that’s actually worth your time — and it’s not just surveys.

You can earn money and gift cards for doing stuff like watching videos and playing games on your phone, but also by just shopping online at Amazon and Walmart.

In only a few weeks, a user named Elizabeth earned enough rewards to cover the materials for her husband’s EMT training program.

“I was able to get enough Amazon gift cards to purchase [his] blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, first responder pants, and a penlight… and I spent nothing out of pocket,” she says.

There’s no minimum time commitment, so you can make money at your own pace whenever you’ve got a free minute. And this rewards program is available on your phone, tablet, and computer, so you can earn rewards anytime, anywhere.

5. Get $100 just for doing your regular shopping

Cash-back cards are a great way to get a bit of money back every time you buy gas or get groceries, but they often come with hefty annual fees.

But one account that's out there is free, and you can earn up to 10% cash back on every purchase you make. On top of that, you'll get $100 just for signing up.

As long as you use your account debit card to spend $1,000 within the first 60 days — your groceries, utilities, and cell phone bill should easily cover it — you’ll get $100 automatically added to your account.

All you have to do is verify your identity by entering your email and Social Security number (which is standard practice anytime you open a new bank account), then connect your bank with a service called Plaid — it’s what Venmo uses, and it’s totally secure.

Story continues