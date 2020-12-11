'16 is a good age': Heidi Klum's daughter Leni makes modeling debut in Vogue Germany

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree: Just ask Heidi Klum's teen daughter, Leni.

With support from her supermodel mother, the 16-year-old made her modeling debut on Thursday, posing for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany alongside Klum.

The cover photo sees Klum, 47, planting a smooch on her teen daughter's cheek. In another photo, the mother rests her head on her daughter's shoulder.

"Sixteen is a good age" to start modeling, Klum told the magazine. "If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege."

Leni told the magazine that "it was only a matter of time" before she followed in her mom's footsteps.

Leni Klum makes her modeling debut alongside her mother Heidi Klum on the January/February 2021 cover of Vogue Germany

"The first (modeling) offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville," the teen said. "At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early."

Klum also celebrated her daughter's milestone on Instagram, where she shared a touching tribute to Leni written in German along with the Vogue cover.

The teen's Vogue spread comes about a week after Klum told People TV that her daughter had an interest in her mother's career.

“She kind of comes (on set) and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her,” she said. “When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

"Sixteen is a good age" to start modeling, Heidi Klum told Vogue Germany.

She continued: “Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like 'Germany's Next Top Model' by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows... She's kind of playing with this idea.”

Story continues

Klum has hosted the "America's Next Top Model" spin-off since its inception in 2006.

Heidi Klum says daughter, 16, is interested in modeling: 'She's old enough now'

And she knows the realities of modeling all too well.

"Obviously, as a mother, (I want my) child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different," she explained. "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

Klum became pregnant with Helene, nicknamed “Leni," when she was dating Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but raised her with British musician Seal after she was born. Seal later adopted Leni, and she took his last name.

Klum also shares three biological children with Seal: daughter Lou, 11 and sons Henry, 15 and Johan, 14. The couple were together from 2005 to 2014.

Heidi Klum debuts her 2020 Halloween costumes: See exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 16, makes modeling debut in Vogue Germany