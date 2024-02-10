16 Famous Kansas City Chiefs’ Fans, From Taylor Swift to Paul Rudd | Photos

As the Kansas City Chiefs head to Super Bowl LXVIII, their sixth Super Bowl ever as well as their fourth appearance in the past five years, believe it or not they had very famous fans before Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce. The team will face the San Francisco 49ers this year in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Here are some of the famous faces that will be cheering on Kansas City along with all the Swifties rooting for Taylor’s boyfriend.

Taylor Swift attends the Jan 13 Kansas City Chiefs game at Lake Arrowhead Stadium (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

Yes, there are other, more longterm celebrity Chiefs fans, but the Taylor Swift of it all can’t be ignored. The Grammy-dominating singer-songwriter began dating the Chiefs’ tight end at the end of 2023. It all started with a friendship bracelet, and her attendance at NFL games quickly added a whole new layer to the Swiftie fandom. Swift’s effort to support Kelce has had a positive ratings effect on the games she went to, and the Super Bowl viewership numbers will surely depend on her attendance.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Paul Rudd

It would seem irresponsible not to include “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd, who is arguably the celebrity most known as a diehard fan of not only the Kansas City Chiefs, but the city’s baseball team, the Royals, as well. When the Royals clinched a playoff spot in 2014, Rudd, who grew up in Lenexa, Kansas, and attended the University of Kansas, jokingly invited fans to a party at his mother’s house.

Morgan Freeman (Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is also a Kansas City fan. He doesn’t necessarily consider the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance when watching the games, but he does love when they win. He also enjoys watching Patrick Mahomes.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Rob Riggle

The funny man and former Marine grew up just outside Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas, and was also a fixture during the Royals’ most recent two World Series campaigns.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis supports the Kansas Jayhawks at a basketball game (Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

Though younger than Rudd, Sudeikis went to the same high school in Kansas as the superhero actor. He was also a fixture at games during the Royals’ playoff runs and has been a staunch supporter of Kansas City, even wearing a T-shirt of a popular Irish pup in Kansas City’s historic Westport neighborhood in the above photo. Sudeikis has incorporated the Kansas City Current into his alter ego and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” In an episode of Season 3, he wore a shirt representing the women’s soccer team.

Story continues

Photo credit: Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet

The “Modern Family” actor grew up on livestock farm in Kansas City, Kansas (which is different from Kansas City, Missouri). But if you question his love of Chiefs, just scroll through his Instagram to see photos of him from last season in the locker room and video of him beating the drum during home games.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Brad Pitt

If Paul Rudd is the actor most famously known to be a Chiefs fan, then Brad Pitt is simply the most famous Chiefs fan. While walking the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, which happened to be the same day the Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game last season, fellow Chiefs fans tossed Pitt a hat to rock on the carpet.

Photo credit: Getty Images

David Koechner

The “Anchorman” actor, who is from Tipton, Missouri, has also had the honor of banging the drum during a Chiefs’ home game last season, and has often been seen hanging out with Rudd, Stonestreet, Sudeikis and Riggle during Royals playoff games.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge

The country rock icon, from Leavenworth, Kansas, is a longtime supporter of the red and yellow. She even sang the national anthem ahead of last season’s AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Henry Cavill

The Kansas City Chiefs have a Superman, which is fitting, since the comic book character grew up just over the state line in Kansas. Cavill, however, is English from Jersey in the Channel Islands.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Tech N9ne

Anyone from the 816 knows the impact and importance of rapper Tech N9ne, whose real name is Aaron Yates. The Kansas City, Missouri-born artist has been repping for the city since Day 1.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Heidi Gardner

Since Jason Sudeikis left the cast, Gardner has represented for the heartland on Saturday Night Live. The Kansas City, Missouri-born comedian attended both the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri.

Photo credit: Kansas City Chiefs

John Amos

The iconic “Good Times” and “Roots” actor — among many other films and TV series — is not only a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but in 1967 he actually signed a free agent contract with the team before being cut.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kevin Willmott

The Oscar winner, which he won for co-writing “BlacKkKlansman” with director Spike Lee, also teaches film and media studies at the University of Kansas. He told The Kansas City Star: “Have been a fan since fifth grade when I got a Chiefs vs. Vikings electric football game of their Super Bowl win for Christmas.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

David Cook

The “American Idol” winner grew up a Chiefs fan not far from Arrowhead Stadium in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Photo credit: Fox News

Harris Faulkner

The Fox News host has been a Chiefs fan ever since her days as an anchor at WDAF in Kansas City. She sang the national anthem before a game in 1999.

The post 16 Famous Kansas City Chiefs’ Fans, From Taylor Swift to Paul Rudd | Photos appeared first on TheWrap.