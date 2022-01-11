16 Easy, Sustainable Home Swaps To Make In The New Year

From left to right: reusable paper towels from

Food52, Marius Fabre olive oil soap block from Amazon, Stasher bags from Amazon. (Photo: Food52, Amazon)" data-caption="From left to right: reusable paper towels from Food52, Marius Fabre olive oil soap block from Amazon, Stasher bags from Amazon. (Photo: Food52, Amazon)" data-rich-caption="From left to right: reusable paper towels from Food52, Marius Fabre olive oil soap block from Amazon, Stasher bags from Amazon. (Photo: Food52, Amazon)" data-credit="Food52, Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

Few things feel better than a home refresh, especially in the new year when we’re looking to reinvigorate old routines. One unexpected but satisfying way to do that is by upgrading everyday household items for their more environmentally friendly counterparts. And not only are eco-friendly products more likely to have a smaller footprint on the planet, but they often are made of better quality materials, so they last longer, work better and are more cost-effective.

Making the switch to simple sustainable household items, like cleaning products or food storage, is easier than you think. Making “green” home swaps contributes to a more eco-friendly lifestyle and is often aesthetically pleasing as well, so you can reap the visual rewards as well as the environmental ones.

And while it’s true that large-scale corporations make up over 70% of global emissions, small, meaningful changes in our own little lives can help us do our own part and give us a sense of control. Some of these products will require a bit of financial investment, but ultimately you save money in the long run by not constantly needing to replenish disposable items. Start with one small thing here or there, and whenever possible, add a new one to your repertoire.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite easy sustainable home swaps like kitchen goods, beauty cotton rounds and even eco-friendly dog waste bags. Start wherever makes sense for you and go from there.

Story continues

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...